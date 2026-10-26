Every fall and spring, Driskell Park turns into an expanse of soccer fields on Saturday mornings. Since 2018 Hyattsville resident Jared Marx has helped shepherd thousands of families through the PGSI HMB soccer league, which coordinates with the City and Prince George's County Public Schools to host games and practices on public fields.

Listen to our conversation with Jared to learn what makes this league special and how local families can get involved!

Watch a video version of the interview on our YouTube page! ⁠⁠youtube.com/cityofhyattsville⁠⁠



Show Notes:

HMB PGSI Soccer: https://pgsisoccer.sportngin.com/