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10 episodes
- Hyattsville Happenings is back with another episode, this time featuring a conversation with Youth Advisory Council Member Briseyda Granados and Youth Programs Manager Josabeth Segura about the new Teen Center and the importance of dedicated spaces for Hyattsville’s young community members.
Podcast hosts:
Cindy Zork, City Communications Manager
Jim Bathurst, City Communications Supervisor
Eliani Lumbreras, City Communications Specialist
Podcast guests (in order of appearance):
Briseyda Granados, City of Hyattsville Youth Advisory Council Member
Josabeth Segura, Youth Programs Manager, City of Hyattsville Community Services Department
Dealon Lacroix, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Hyattsville Department of Public Works
Show Notes:
Fiscal 2024 Audit: www.hyattsville.org/budget
City Calendar: www.hyattsville.org/calendar
Visit Hyattsville: www.hyattsville.org/visit
Hyattsville Youth Programs: www.hyattsville.org/teen-center
Capital Improvements web page: www.hyattsville.org/capitalprojects
Podcast transcripts available at www.hyattsville.org/stayconnected
- Take three minutes to catch up on City Council’s recent discussions about Hyattsville’s Fiscal 2024 audit, automatic license plate readers, the City’s new Climate Action Plan, and more with the September Council Recap!
This episode comes from our popular Council Recap video series! Find the rest of the series at youtube.com/cityofhyattsville.
Show Notes:
Fiscal 2024 Audit: www.hyattsville.org/budget
Climate Action Plan: www.hyattsville.org/enviro-education
Council Meeting Schedule: www.hyattsville.org/meetings
- Every fall and spring, Driskell Park turns into an expanse of soccer fields on Saturday mornings. Since 2018 Hyattsville resident Jared Marx has helped shepherd thousands of families through the PGSI HMB soccer league, which coordinates with the City and Prince George's County Public Schools to host games and practices on public fields.
Listen to our conversation with Jared to learn what makes this league special and how local families can get involved!
Watch a video version of the interview on our YouTube page! youtube.com/cityofhyattsville
Show Notes:
HMB PGSI Soccer: https://pgsisoccer.sportngin.com/
- Quianna and Cindy are braving the heat to bring you news in the June and July Council Recap! Learn more about this summer’s Council meetings, including the passage of the Fiscal 2027 budget, new committees, and a discussion about ADU’s.
This episode comes from our popular Council Recap video series! Find the rest of the series at youtube.com/cityofhyattsville.
Show Notes:
Fiscal 2027 Budget: www.hyattsville.org/budget
City Committee Opportunities: www.hyattsville.org/committees
Prince George's County Accessory Dwelling Units Task Force: pgccouncil.us/1093/Accessory-Dwelling-Units-Task-Force
Visit Hyattsville!: www.hyattsville.org/visit
- This spring, the City adopted its 2026 - 2031 Strategic Plan, “Stepping Forward”. The plan champions lively neighborhoods, reliable infrastructure, environmental stewardship, thriving local businesses, affordable housing, and exceptional public services.
Hear from Hyattsville’s City Planner, Chloe Kauffman, about the development of the plan and how it will guide City decision making in this Hyattsville Spotlight video!
Watch a video version of the interview on our YouTube page! youtube.com/cityofhyattsville
Show Notes:
Strategic Plan: www.hyattsville.org/strategicplan
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About Hyattsville Happenings
Local news and events, right to your ears! Get caught up on what’s happening in the City of Hyattsville, Maryland, hosted by City staff and featuring interviews with local guests.Podcast website
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