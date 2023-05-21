The Backend Engineering Show with Hussein Nasser

Your SSD lies but that's ok | Postgres fsync

fsync is a linux system call that flushes all pages and metadata for a given file to the disk. It is indeed an expensive operation but required for durability especially for database systems. Regular writes that make it to the disk controller are often placed in the SSD local cache to accumulate more writes before getting flushed to the NAND cells. However when the disk controller receives this flush command it is required to immediately persist all of the data to the NAND cells. Some SSDs however don't do that because they don't trust the host and no-op the fsync. In this video I explain this in details and go through details on how postgres provide so many options to fine tune fsync 0:00 Intro 1:00 A Write doesn’t write 2:00 File System Page Cache 6:00 Fsync 7:30 SSD Cache 9:20 SSD ignores the flush 9:30 15 Year old Firefox fsync bug 12:30 What happens if SSD loses power 15:00 What options does Postgres exposes? 15:30 open_sync (O_SYNC) 16:15 open_datasync (O_DSYNC) 17:10 O_DIRECT 19:00 fsync 20:50 fdatasync 21:13 fsync = off 23:30 Don’t make your API simple 26:00 Database on metal?