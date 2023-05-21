The Backend Engineering Show with Hussein Nasser

Welcome to the Backend Engineering Show podcast with your host Hussein Nasser. If you like software engineering you’ve come to the right place. I discuss all so...
They Enabled Postgres Partitioning and their Backend fell apart
In a wonderful blog, Kyle explores the pains he faced managing a Postgres instance for a startup he works for and how enabling partitioning sigintfically created wait events causing the backend and subsequently NGINX to through 500 errors.
We discuss this in this video/podcast
https://www.kylehailey.com/post/postgres-partition-pains-lockmanager-waits
6/24/2023
32:40
WebTransport - A Backend Game Changer
WebTransport is a cutting-edge protocol framework designed to support multiplexed and secure transport over HTTP/2 and HTTP/3. It brings together the best of web and transport technologies, providing an all-in-one solution for real-time, bidirectional communication on the web.
6/9/2023
15:01
Your SSD lies but that's ok | Postgres fsync
fsync is a linux system call that flushes all pages and metadata for a given file to the disk. It is indeed an expensive operation but required for durability especially for database systems. Regular writes that make it to the disk controller are often placed in the SSD local cache to accumulate more writes before getting flushed to the NAND cells.
However when the disk controller receives this flush command it is required to immediately persist all of the data to the NAND cells.
Some SSDs however don't do that because they don't trust the host and no-op the fsync. In this video I explain this in details and go through details on how postgres provide so many options to fine tune fsync
0:00 Intro
1:00 A Write doesn’t write
2:00 File System Page Cache
6:00 Fsync
7:30 SSD Cache
9:20 SSD ignores the flush
9:30 15 Year old Firefox fsync bug
12:30 What happens if SSD loses power
15:00 What options does Postgres exposes?
15:30 open_sync (O_SYNC)
16:15 open_datasync (O_DSYNC)
17:10 O_DIRECT
19:00 fsync
20:50 fdatasync
21:13 fsync = off
23:30 Don’t make your API simple
26:00 Database on metal?
5/25/2023
30:04
The problem with software engineering
ego is the main problem to a defective software product. the ego of the engineer or the tech lead seeps into the quality of the product.
5/21/2023
17:39
2x Faster Reads and Writes with this MongoDB feature | Clustered Collections
In version 5.3, MongoDB introduced a feature called clustered collection which stores documents in the _id index as oppose to the hidden wiredTiger hidden index. This eliminates an entire b+tree seek for reads using the _id index and also removes the additional write to the hidden index speeding both reads and writes.
However like we know in software engineering, everything has a cost. This feature does come with a few that one must be aware of before using it. In this video I discuss the following
How Original MongoDB Collections Work
How Clustered Collections Work
Benefits of Clustered Collections
Limitations of Clustered Collections
