"How Do I Tell My Employee I Might Fire Him? Help!"
Getting a crummy evaluation from your boss is no fun; but giving a crummy evaluation is nearly as difficult. Today's listener is a new manager up against her first round of performance reviews. She has to have an honest conversation with one employee who has been trouble for the rest of the team— and her anxiety is through the roof. Jason shares his winning formula for having a tough conversation.
5/4/2023
25:12
What To Say After Getting Tough Feedback
In today's episode, Nicole and Jason are joined by a founder Nicole critiqued on this very podcast. Tea! This conversation could have gone one of two ways, but how this founder responds is *chef's kiss* perfection. This conversation will leave you with a script you can use next time you get some tough feedback.
Find the most excellent Kim Kaupe here: https://kimkaupe.com/
5/2/2023
23:16
How To Make A Hard Decision
You have a hard decision to make. In front of you are two choices. Both are scary. Neither is perfect. So you’re frozen between the two. Which do you pick? Today, Jason gives you a way to decide.
4/27/2023
24:03
"I Want A Career Change, But Don't Know Where To Start. Help!"
According to a study by The Harris Poll last year, fifty percent of Americans want to make a career change. But knowing you want to make a change is the easy part. The hard part is figuring out what change you want to make. That's the challenge today's caller is facing. Nicole and Jason give him— and you— the road map to set out in a new career direction.
4/25/2023
25:30
“My Mentor Is Jealous of My Success. Help!”
Everyone wants a mentor, but what if the relationship goes sour? That’s the question stumping today’s listener. Jason gives his guidance on how to fix the situation—and his advice is the polar opposite of what this listener expected.
Want some help? Email [email protected] for a chance to have your work question answered on the show!