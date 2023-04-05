Hungry for History with Eva Longoria and Maite Gomez-Rejón

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsHistory
My Cultura and iHeartPodcasts
HistoryArtsFoodSociety & Culture
Hosts EVA LONGORIA and MAITE GOMEZ-REJÓN explore the origins of some of the most delicious dishes, ingredients, and beverages from their culture. They’ll share ... More

  • The Perception of Mexican Food in the United States
    Eva and Maite reflect on the highlights from the season and discuss the changing perceptions of Mexican food in the United States. Plus, award-winning Chef Ray Garcia, formerly of Broken Spanish and BS Taqueria, now of asterid in Downtown Los Angeles - shares his experiences as a Mexican-American breaking ground in the culinary world.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    24:35
  • Tacos and the History of Street Vending
    Eva and Maite dive into the history of street vending and explore the backstory of the taco. Rudy Espinoza, executive director of Inclusive Action for the City, joins the show to share how his organization helps street vendors in Los Angeles. Plus, Hungry For History visits the Piñata District in Downtown LA to talk to Merced Sanchez, an activist and entrepreneur.  Want to learn more about Inclusive Action for the City? Click here.  Books discussed in this episode:  Planet Taco: A Global History of Mexican Food, Jeffery Pilcher Los Angeles Street Food: A History from Tamaleros to Taco Trucks, Farley Elliott Food, Health, and Culture in Latino Los Angeles, Sarah Portnoy See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    33:26
  • The History Behind the Mighty Potato
    On this episode, Eva and Maite explore the history of the mighty potato which was first cultivated in Peru by the Inca people thousands of years ago. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/20/2023
    25:01
  • The Spicy History of Chiles
    Did you know most chiles found around the world originated in Mexico? On this episode, Eva and Maite explore the vast history of chiles and even do a taste test along the way! Plus, friend of the show Ivan Vasquez, owner of Madre Restaurants in Los Angeles, returns to share his thoughts on how important chiles are in Oaxacan cuisine and as part of his culture as a whole. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/13/2023
    27:07
  • The Exploitation of Farm Workers Then and Now
    In this episode of Hungry For History, we explore how the past has contributed to today's exploitation of farm workers. From the Spanish Conquest in Mesoamerica to the Bracero Program, the establishment of the United Farm Workers of America, and the aftermath of NAFTA - Eva and Maite analyze the dynamics that affect the people who feed us.   Want to watch Eva's documentary Food Chains? Learn how here!Follow Narsiso Martinez's work here.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/6/2023
    24:57

About Hungry for History with Eva Longoria and Maite Gomez-Rejón

Hosts EVA LONGORIA and MAITE GOMEZ-REJÓN explore the origins of some of the most delicious dishes, ingredients, and beverages from their culture. They’ll share personal memories and family stories, decode culinary customs, and even provide a recipe for listeners to try at home. Through lighthearted dialogue and historical facts, our hosts will take us on a culinary journey that will connect our past with our present and prove that we are all Hungry for History.

