Hunger for Wholeness

Podcast Hunger for Wholeness
Center for Christogenesis
Story matters. Our lives are shaped around immersive, powerful stories that thrive at the heart of our religious traditions, scientific inquiries, and cultural
  • Hunger for Wholeness: "The Diversities of Christian Experience with Diana Butler Bass" Part One
    In this episode, Ilia Delio and Robert Nicastro interview Diana Butler Bass, in "The Diversities of Christian Experience."  In Part One, they discuss the state of the church, its colonial legacy, and the opportunities and challenges of burgeoning Christian diversities in a globalized world. ABOUT DIANA BUTLER BASS:Diana Butler Bass, Ph.D., is an award-winning author, popular speaker, inspiring preacher, and one of America’s most trusted commentators on religion and contemporary spirituality. She holds a doctorate in religious studies from Duke University and is the author of eleven books. Her work has received two Wilbur Awards for best nonfiction book of the year, awards from Religion News Association for individual commentary and for Book of the Year, Nautilus Awards Silver and Gold medals, the Illumination Book Award Silver medal, Books for a Better Life Award, Book of the Year of the Academy of Parish Clergy, the Frank S. and Elizabeth D. Brewer Prize for Church History, Substack Fellowship for Independent Writers, and Publishers Weekly’s Best Religion Book of the Year.“Science at its best is an open-minded method of inquiry, not a belief system.” Diana Butler BassSupport the showA huge thank you to all of you who subscribe and support our show! This podcast is made possible by a grant from the The Fetzer Institute . We are very grateful for their support. Join our our Patreon 'Hunger for Wholeness' Community for further background materials. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
    5/1/2023
    31:29
  • Hunger for Wholeness: "Our Conscious Experience of the Transcendent" with Fr. Richard Rohr (Part 2)
    Hunger for Wholeness returns with Ilia Delio and Robert Nicastro interview ecumenical teacher and author Fr. Richard Rohr.In Part 2,  of our interview with Fr. Richard Rohr, we dig deeper into our conscious experience of the transcendent and the challenges of truth and community in our age.Bio:  Fr. Richard Rohr is a Franciscan friar and ecumenical teacher. His mission and ministry has been to bear witness to the deep wisdom of Christian mysticism and traditions of action and contemplation. Founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation, Fr. Richard teaches how God’s grace guides us to our birthright as beings made of Divine Love. He is the author of numerous books, including The Universal Christ, The Wisdom Pattern, Just This, and Falling Upward .“God is always bigger than the boxes we build for God, so we should not waste too much time protecting the boxes.” Richard RohrFor more information about Richard's work visit: https://cac.org/ Support the showA huge thank you to all of you who subscribe and support our show! This podcast is made possible by a grant from the The Fetzer Institute . We are very grateful for their support. Join our our Patreon 'Hunger for Wholeness' Community for further background materials. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
    4/24/2023
    26:12
  • Hunger for Wholeness "Indigenous Spiritualities and Christian Experience" with Richard Rohr (Part 1)
    Hunger for Wholeness returns with Ilia Delio and Robert Nicastro interview ecumenical teacher and author Fr. Richard Rohr.In Part 1, Ilia asks Richard about his past and the influence of different traditions on his inspirational work. They discuss indigenous spirituality and the role of symbols and the importance of the experiential for contemporary Christian renewal.Bio:  Fr. Richard Rohr is a Franciscan friar and ecumenical teacher. His mission and ministry has been to bear witness to the deep wisdom of Christian mysticism and traditions of action and contemplation. Founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation, Fr. Richard teaches how God’s grace guides us to our birthright as beings made of Divine Love. He is the author of numerous books, including The Universal Christ, The Wisdom Pattern, Just This, and Falling Upward .“God is always bigger than the boxes we build for God, so we should not waste too much time protecting the boxes.” Richard RohrFor more information about Richard's work visit: https://cac.org/ Support the showA huge thank you to all of you who subscribe and support our show! This podcast is made possible by a grant from the The Fetzer Institute . We are very grateful for their support. Join our our Patreon 'Hunger for Wholeness' Community for further background materials. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
    4/17/2023
    28:47
  • Hunger for Wholeness, "Love on a Complexifying Planet with Ted Peters"
    Hosts Ilia Delio and Robert Nicastro on "Love on a Complexifying Planet with Ted Peters" Part TwoAbout Ted PetersTed Peters is author of UFOs: God's Chariots? Spirituality, Ancient Aliens, and Religious Yearnings in the Age of Extraterrestrials (Career Press New Page Books, 2014). He is co-editor of two recent books, Astrotheology: Where Science and Theology Meet Extraterrestrial Life (Cascade Books, 2018) as well as Astrobiology: Science, Ethics, and Public Policy (Scrivener 2021). Ted is a systematic theologian who specializes in the interaction between science and religion. He currently teaches theology and ethics in Berkeley, California, at the Graduate Theological Union and serves as co-editor of the journal, Theology and Science. Visit his website, TedsTimelyTake.com, and his blogsite https://www.patheos.com/blogs/publictheology/.  “Think cosmically! Think about Astrobiology, Ufology, and the Future of Earth in our Galactic Neighborhood.”Support the showA huge thank you to all of you who subscribe and support our show! This podcast is made possible by a grant from the The Fetzer Institute . We are very grateful for their support. Join our our Patreon 'Hunger for Wholeness' Community for further background materials. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
    3/20/2023
    27:56
  • Hunger for Wholeness: "Theology in Cyberspace with Ted Peters"
    Hunger for Wholeness  Hosts Ilia Delio and Robert Nicastro interview Ted Peters on "Theology in Cyberspace " Part One.About Ted PetersTed Peters is author of UFOs: God's Chariots? Spirituality, Ancient Aliens, and Religious Yearnings in the Age of Extraterrestrials (Career Press New Page Books, 2014). He is co-editor of two recent books, Astrotheology: Where Science and Theology Meet Extraterrestrial Life (Cascade Books, 2018) as well as Astrobiology: Science, Ethics, and Public Policy (Scrivener 2021). Ted is a systematic theologian who specializes in the interaction between science and religion. He currently teaches theology and ethics in Berkeley, California, at the Graduate Theological Union and serves as co-editor of the journal, Theology and Science. Visit his website, TedsTimelyTake.com, and his blogsite https://www.patheos.com/blogs/publictheology/.  “Think cosmically! Think about Astrobiology, Ufology, and the Future of Earth in our Galactic Neighborhood.”Support the showA huge thank you to all of you who subscribe and support our show! This podcast is made possible by a grant from the The Fetzer Institute . We are very grateful for their support. Join our our Patreon 'Hunger for Wholeness' Community for further background materials. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
    3/13/2023
    33:51

About Hunger for Wholeness

Story matters. Our lives are shaped around immersive, powerful stories that thrive at the heart of our religious traditions, scientific inquiries, and cultural landscapes. As Bertrand Russell and Albert Einstein claimed, science without religion is lame and religion without science is blind. This podcast will hear from speakers in interdisciplinary fields of science and religion who are finding answers for how to live wholistic lives. This podcast is made possible by funding from the Fetzer Institute. We are very grateful for their generosity and support.Image credit:X-ray: NASA/CXC; Ultraviolet: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSC; Optical: NASA/STScI(M. Meixner)/ESA/NRAO(T.A. Rector); Infrared: NASA/JPL-Caltech/K. Su
