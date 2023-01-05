Hunger for Wholeness: "The Diversities of Christian Experience with Diana Butler Bass" Part One

In this episode, Ilia Delio and Robert Nicastro interview Diana Butler Bass, in "The Diversities of Christian Experience." In Part One, they discuss the state of the church, its colonial legacy, and the opportunities and challenges of burgeoning Christian diversities in a globalized world. ABOUT DIANA BUTLER BASS:Diana Butler Bass, Ph.D., is an award-winning author, popular speaker, inspiring preacher, and one of America’s most trusted commentators on religion and contemporary spirituality. She holds a doctorate in religious studies from Duke University and is the author of eleven books. Her work has received two Wilbur Awards for best nonfiction book of the year, awards from Religion News Association for individual commentary and for Book of the Year, Nautilus Awards Silver and Gold medals, the Illumination Book Award Silver medal, Books for a Better Life Award, Book of the Year of the Academy of Parish Clergy, the Frank S. and Elizabeth D. Brewer Prize for Church History, Substack Fellowship for Independent Writers, and Publishers Weekly’s Best Religion Book of the Year.“Science at its best is an open-minded method of inquiry, not a belief system.” Diana Butler BassSupport the showA huge thank you to all of you who subscribe and support our show! This podcast is made possible by a grant from the The Fetzer Institute . We are very grateful for their support. Join our our Patreon 'Hunger for Wholeness' Community for further background materials. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.