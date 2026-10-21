Dr. Deb and Kelly are joined by Stephanie Muth, the executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, to talk about the importance of “why” in organizational leadership. She also spoke about how good internal communications supports the work being done by the department, and ways to integrate interagency collaboration into both the planning and execution of the services being provided by the agency.

Before her current role as executive commissioner, Muth served as commissioner of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, as well as a series of executive positions over her more than two decades of work in the state. She traces her beginnings in the public sphere back to the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, where she obtained first her Master’s in Public Affairs, and where she later attended as part of the Governor’s Executive Development Program.

Human Services Change Makers is a podcast by Human Services Group. For more information about HSG, or to get in touch, go to https://www.humanservicesgroup.com, or email Deb Shropshire (Deb@HSGadvance.com) or Kelly Harder (Kelly@HSGadvance.com).