HUD Podcast - House Keys

Department of Housing and Urban Development
Unlocking insights from the nation's leading housers
  • HUD's "Home for the Holidays": Ep.2: Making a (Gingerbread) House a Home
    Ashley wanted a better life for her and her children- HUD’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program made her dreams a reality. House Keys presents a special December series, “Home for the Holidays”, where we talk with first-time homeowners and housing voucher recipients about spending the holiday season in their very own home.
    --------  
    7:48
  • HUD's "Home for the Holidays": Ep.1: A Place to Call her Own
    Michelle dreamed of homeownership but never saw a path forward until she learned about HUD’s Family Self-Sufficiency program. House Keys presents a special December series, “Home for the Holidays”, where we talk with first-time homeowners and housing voucher recipients about spending the holiday season in their very own home.
    --------  
    8:12
  • Season 3 Ep. 3: Journey to Self-Sufficiency
    Devonda discusses her journey to self-sufficiency and how several HUD programs, including the Family Self-Sufficiency Program (FSS) helped her become a first-time homeowner. Read more about HUD’s FSS program at https://www.hud.gov/hudprograms/family.
    --------  
    9:55
  • Season 3 Ep. 2: Foster Youth to Independence: Where it All Began
    Ruth Anne White, National Director for the Center for Housing and Child Welfare, Former Foster Youth and ACTION Ohio Representatives Michael Outrich and Joshua Hatch discuss the pitch that led to HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) initiative possible and what it means for youth aging out of foster care. Learn more about FYI on HUD’s website at https://www.hud.gov/fyi.
    --------  
    11:26
  • Season 3 Ep. 1: From Homeless to HUD-VASH
    Earl Logan, a Navy veteran, and a HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing recipient talks about his struggles with homelessness and how the voucher gave him a new outlook on life. Read more at https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/hcv/vash.
    --------  
    10:11

HUD Podcast - House Keys

Unlocking insights from the nation's leading housers
