Season 3 Ep. 2: Foster Youth to Independence: Where it All Began

Ruth Anne White, National Director for the Center for Housing and Child Welfare, Former Foster Youth and ACTION Ohio Representatives Michael Outrich and Joshua Hatch discuss the pitch that led to HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence (FYI) initiative possible and what it means for youth aging out of foster care. Learn more about FYI on HUD’s website at https://www.hud.gov/fyi.