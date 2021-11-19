The first and only podcast for all things Red Rising where every episode we dive deep to breakdown, celebrate, and discuss all aspects of the fantastic Red Risi...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 93
92 – The Light Bringer Prediction Purge
Join Erin & Ben as they suspend all rational thought and the laws of podcasting for the commencement of the Light Bringer Prediction Purge! Howler emails, voicemails, and DMs are read as we search for the hottest Light Bringer takes and predictions this side of Mercury. Awoooooooo!
7/21/2023
57:35
91 – Pierce Brown Interview II
Erin and Ben are joined by a very special guest… PIERCE MF BROWN! Join us for a rollicking interview where we discuss everything from Light Bringer to party tricks to chicken piccata. Special thanks to our Atomic Pylon Media Partner and Words and Whiskey Podcast Host Krossland Shaw for producing the episode.
7/14/2023
55:56
90 – The Catch Up Episode
Ben and Erin are BACK! And just in time for Light Bringer! Join us as we swing around the Red Rising Universe and catch up on all the major happenings in preparation for the upcoming sixth book in the series, Light Bringer. We also listen to a couple Howler voicemails and preview what’s coming up … Continue reading 90 – The Catch Up Episode →
7/7/2023
43:40
89 – Dark Age Book Draft w/ Words and Whiskey Podcast
Erin and Ben are joined by the lads, Kross and PJ, of the Words and Whiskey Podcast, for the Dark Age Book Draft where they pick their favorite moments and foil their fellow drafters in a hotly contested draft to determine who captured Dark age the best! Awoooooooooo! You can vote on who you think … Continue reading 89 – Dark Age Book Draft w/ Words and Whiskey Podcast →
11/19/2021
1:51:59
88 – Iron Gold Book Draft w/ Thomas Boomhower of Highkey Obsessed
Erin and Ben are joined by Thomas Boomhower, host of the Highkey Obsessed Podcast, for the Iron Gold Book Draft where they pick their favorite moments and foil their fellow drafters in a hotly contested draft to determine who captured Iron Gold the best! Awoooooooooo! You can vote on who you think is the winner … Continue reading 88 – Iron Gold Book Draft w/ Thomas Boomhower of Highkey Obsessed →
The first and only podcast for all things Red Rising where every episode we dive deep to breakdown, celebrate, and discuss all aspects of the fantastic Red Rising series by Pierce Brown. Join hosts, Ben Reinert and Erin Ayers, on their journey to cover all of the books and news from the growing Red Rising Universe. Awoooooooo!