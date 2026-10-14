Entourage does not exist without Doug Ellin. The creator sits down with the man who played Ari Gold and they hash out the whole thing: how the show got cast, the writing nightmares, what it was actually like dealing with HBO, the beefs inside the cast, and the reboot everyone keeps asking about. If you have ever wanted the real story behind Entourage from the two people closest to it, this is the episode.



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