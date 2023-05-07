Unlocking AI’s Revolutionary Potential through Prompt Engineering, with Goda Go and Wes the Synthmind.Welcome to the HTTTAverse, the podcast that’s here to give...
EP17: Live from the AI4 Conference in Las Vegas, and the Need for Speed in an Ever-Changing AI Landscape
Podcast PageHTTTA NewsletterAI4 Conference 2023🎙️ Exciting News! 🎉 "HTTTA," is live from the floor of AI4! We dive into the fascinating world of AI and its applications across various industries direct from these industry leaders. From innovative healthcare solutions to transformative education tools, this episode is packed with insights and inspiring stories.Rapid Deployment: In the fast-paced world of generative AI, businesses need to adapt quickly. ChatAIble is a powerful tool with an AI chatbot for enterprise, that emphasizes the need for rapid product deployment. The 24-hour training model and 1-hour setup highlight the importance of speed and agility in the AI landscape.Empowering Education: AI is revolutionizing education, and our interview with Professor David Manley from Harvard CS 50 is a prime example. His custom coding tutor bot adapts to each student's needs, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It's incredible how AI can enhance learning experiences.Innovative Solutions: The podcast explores various cutting-edge technologies, like Vital by Vital Health, which translates complex medical information into understandable language. Don't forget to share with your network! Happy Prompting Everyone!🎙️✨[00:01:35] Harvard professor creates innovative AI coding tutor.[00:05:25] Vital Health launches product to aid patients.[00:07:09] New enterprise tool deploys models in 24 hours.[00:10:16] Exciting branding, networking, and podcast invitations await.[00:14:23] China uses AI to monitor student attention.[00:16:39] Quantum computing shows promise but faces skepticism.[00:20:19] Stay tuned for live updates and commentary.Goda Go on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@godagoWes the Synthmind's everything: https://linktr.ee/synthminds#learnprompting #HTTTA #howtotalktoai #ai #artificialintelligence #promptengineering #prompt #research #nlp #openai #HTTTA #AI #businessinsights #GPT4 #VR #AR
8/10/2023
20:41
EP16: Design with Emerging Technologies, Meta's Big Moves, and GPT-4 IS getting Worse
Podcast video: https://youtu.be/yi8c3uyHTkAPodcast PageHTTTA NewsletterGPT4 performance researchWes and Goda discuss their CoRise course "AI and ChatGPT for Everyone", designed to help individuals harness the practical applications of ChatGPT. Our hosts explore the significance of design tools with AI in various fields and how they are shaping the future. They delve into the ever-evolving landscape of AI models, including Meta's game-changing move of open-sourcing its models. Stay tuned as we unravel the intriguing findings from a research paper on OpenAI's code generation and GPT4 accuracy and the potential improvements needed. And in a world where technology continues to push boundaries, we'll discuss the exciting opportunities of designing with emerging technologies, from virtual reality interfaces to AI personas. Goda takes us on a journey to her new partnership with Polytechnico di Milano to teach a course on designing with emerging technologies. So, grab your headphones and join us for HTTTA, where we explore the ever-evolving landscape of AI, design, and emerging technologies. 🎙️ Happy Prompting Everybody![00:01:40] GPT4's accuracy is declining, new study says.[00:05:23] Python code execution accuracy has decreased.[00:08:17] Future of Transformer model: upward slope, diminishing returns, fewer parameters, open sourcing.[00:12:14] AI workflows to optimize time and efficiency[00:17:53] Politecnico di Milano offers a design course on emerging technologies. [00:22:43] Leonardo AI is a top AI company specializing in text to 3D models, with a community of 1.6 million on Discord.[00:25:25] Designing with emerging tech: 3D, VR, AI.Goda Go on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@godagoWes the Synthmind's everything: https://linktr.ee/synthminds#learnprompting #HTTTA #howtotalktoai #ai #artificialintelligence #promptengineering #prompt #research #nlp #openai #HTTTA #AI #businessinsights #GPT4 #VR #AR
7/26/2023
28:50
EP15: Nine Models, One System: Unpacking the Speculated Architecture of GPT-4 and Keys to Success in the AI Industry
Podcast PageHTTTA NewsletterUpwork AI Services HubGPT4 Training and Architecture LeakIf you're ready to level up your knowledge on AI and its impact on business, then you're in for a treat! 🌟 In the latest podcast episode of HTTTA, we dive deep into the fascinating world of GPT-4 and its mind-boggling capabilities, based to a leaked speculated report on its architecture revealing the incredible training process behind GPT-4. 💡We explore everything from the hard cost of power usage to the smaller inference models used for processing data. 🚀 Get ready for some valuable insights on prompt engineering, the future of VR and AR, and how businesses can optimize their processes for AI integration. 🤫 So grab your popcorn, sit back, and join me on this AI adventure filled with mind-blowing facts and thought-provoking ideas. 🎙️ Happy Prompting Everbody![00:00:27] Intro[00:05:07] Wes' and Synthminds Upwork Journey to Certified AI Experts[00:06:50] Insight into agency's goals, gig economy thriving.[00:12:06] Dependence on Chat GPT causing panic in gig economy...when it's not working[00:13:13] Leaked document reveals insights about GPT-4 training.[00:18:34] High cost and power usage for GPT-4. Smaller models used for processing data. Input batched and decoded by smaller models. Quality may decrease with simpler prompts.[00:22:17] Optimizing computer usage: basic or advanced?[00:23:26] Training GPT-4 required immense processing power, taking 90-100 days and costing around $63 million in server costs.[00:28:10] Stability AI founder Mohammed Ahmad keys to success in AI industry.[00:33:02] Prompt as a service[00:34:46] Easy and effective AI prompts for organizations.Goda Go on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@godagoWes the Synthmind's everything: https://linktr.ee/synthminds#learnprompting #HTTTA #howtotalktoai #ai #artificialintelligence #promptengineering #prompt #research #nlp #openai #HTTTA #AI #businessinsights #GPT4 #VR #AR
7/18/2023
38:12
EP14: The AI Gold Rush, Quest for Market Domination & Regulations, Lawsuits, and OpenAI
Podcast PageHTTTA Newsletter: VC Pardoy VideoMistral MemoAI Compliance RankingsMcKinsey AI Report🎙️ Calling all entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts! 🚀 In our latest episode of HTTTA, we delve into the fascinating world of AI investment strategies and the race to dominate the market. Mistral, a startup with zero users or an MVP, scored a mind-blowing $74 million investment based solely on a seven-page memo. 🤝 The competition is fierce, with everyone jostling for ownership of groundbreaking technology. But remember, not everyone will strike gold in this market rush. ⚔️ It's not just about having the best technology anymore. In our digital age, marketing and storytelling play a massive role in determining the market leader. Concerns are growing about data privacy and the use of our responses for training AI models. As founders focus on advancing technology, we need a standard to track and improve compliance for AI. Join us on the HTTTA podcast as we navigate the exciting and ever-evolving world of business and AI. 🎧✨ Don't miss out on the insights that could shape your entrepreneurial journey! 💼📈Happy Prompting Everbody![00:00:22] HTTTA intro[00:05:56] $74 million investment in AI startup, no product.[00:09:21] Startups invest in pretty much anythingGPT.[00:13:23] Gold rush for the same technology, marketing trumps quality.[00:14:57] Market truth valued, Chatgpt's potential doubted.[00:20:09] OpenAI's first hundred enterprise customers include big players like Salesforce and LinkedIn. Chat GPT has removed web browsing without explanation.[00:23:41] Bing and Google use page rank algorithms. OpenAI's model has limited web search capability.[00:26:42] Choice in AI training data crucial for privacy.[00:31:42] No training data compliance standards exist yet; compliance is secondary.[00:33:16] Stanford University Human-Centered AI group ranks LLM's on their compliance factorsGoda Go on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@godagoWes the Synthmind's everything: https://linktr.ee/synthminds#learnprompting #HTTTA #howtotalktoai #ai #artificialintelligence #promptengineering #prompt #research #nlp #openai #HTTTA
7/11/2023
36:40
EP13: TheKitchen.AI: How Keegan Dargie Transforms Recipes with the Power of AI and Generative AI in Fashion
How to Talk to AI by Goda Go & Wes the SynthmindPodcast Page: https://howtotalkto.aiHTTTA Newsletter: Subscribe nowThe Kitchen AIca.la AI Fashion Design ToolJoin us on a journey through the latest episode of HTTTA, where we explore the incredible potential of AI in the kitchen. 🤖👩🍳, We introduce the future of culinary innovation with the creator of thekitchen.ai, Keegan Dargie! 🍽️💡 Discover how generative AI, like GPT-4, is revolutionizing recipe creation, adapting to specific dietary restrictions, and even generating stunning food images. 😮📸 Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with the mouthwatering "Sizzling Samba Salmon with Fiery Pineapple Pilaf" recipe, expertly modified by AI for maximum flavor. 🌶️🐟🍍 From beginner to master-level recipes, this game-changing kitchen AI has it all. 🎉 Ready to revolutionize your cooking game? 🌟 Don't miss out on this podcast episode that will leave you hungry for more! 🎧🍽️ Happy Prompting Everybody![00:01:11] Keegan Dargie: CTO & partner at Make More Creative, and the AI-powered cooking expert behind theKitchen.ai.[00:05:38] Automated recipe process with customizable variations.00:07:22 "Great test with crispy skin salmon dish."[00:12:33] Possibilities of fine-tuning GPT Four for culinary styles and dietary restrictions.[00:14:07] GPT knows keto diet, works with restrictions.[00:19:52] Keegan's wife's idea turns into an informative AI cooking blog.[00:22:19] SATA in Calgary plans AI vs. chefs.[00:25:17] Creating unique food images from raw ingredients in the recipes.[00:28:29] Spouse's textile expertise leads to creative images.[00:32:04] AI generates images for custom clothing and fashion.00:34:00 Collaboration, open source, and AI advancements in non-tech centric industries.Goda Go on Youtube: [https://www.youtube.com/@godago]Wes the Synthmind's everything: [https://linktr.ee/synthminds]#learnprompting #HTTTA #howtotalktoai #ai #artificialintelligence #promptengineering #prompt #research #nlp #openai #HTTTA #AIintheKitchen #CulinaryInnovation #FoodRevolution #CookingGameChanger #thekitchenai
