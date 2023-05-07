EP17: Live from the AI4 Conference in Las Vegas, and the Need for Speed in an Ever-Changing AI Landscape

Podcast PageHTTTA NewsletterAI4 Conference 2023🎙️ Exciting News! 🎉 "HTTTA," is live from the floor of AI4! We dive into the fascinating world of AI and its applications across various industries direct from these industry leaders. From innovative healthcare solutions to transformative education tools, this episode is packed with insights and inspiring stories.Rapid Deployment: In the fast-paced world of generative AI, businesses need to adapt quickly. ChatAIble is a powerful tool with an AI chatbot for enterprise, that emphasizes the need for rapid product deployment. The 24-hour training model and 1-hour setup highlight the importance of speed and agility in the AI landscape.Empowering Education: AI is revolutionizing education, and our interview with Professor David Manley from Harvard CS 50 is a prime example. His custom coding tutor bot adapts to each student's needs, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills. It's incredible how AI can enhance learning experiences.Innovative Solutions: The podcast explores various cutting-edge technologies, like Vital by Vital Health, which translates complex medical information into understandable language. Don't forget to share with your network! Happy Prompting Everyone!🎙️✨[00:01:35] Harvard professor creates innovative AI coding tutor.[00:05:25] Vital Health launches product to aid patients.[00:07:09] New enterprise tool deploys models in 24 hours.[00:10:16] Exciting branding, networking, and podcast invitations await.[00:14:23] China uses AI to monitor student attention.[00:16:39] Quantum computing shows promise but faces skepticism.[00:20:19] Stay tuned for live updates and commentary.