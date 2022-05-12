Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to How to Reach the West Again in the App
Listen to How to Reach the West Again in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
How to Reach the West Again

How to Reach the West Again

Podcast How to Reach the West Again
Podcast How to Reach the West Again

How to Reach the West Again

Redeemer City to City
add
Christianity is declining in the West. How will the church respond? Redeemer City to City's "How to Reach the West Again" podcast takes the insights of autho...
More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Christianity is declining in the West. How will the church respond? Redeemer City to City's "How to Reach the West Again" podcast takes the insights of autho...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • S2E9: A Biblical Case for Unity in Diversity
    Neil Powell, director for The London Project, shares the story of a work he was part of in Birmingham, and the origins and impact of the city-wide network there. He shares his vision for a similar movement in the great city of London. 
    12/19/2022
    50:37
  • S2E8: Reaching the City Together
    Stephan Pues, Kelly Seely, and Jason Lim, collaborators at the Center for Church Planting in Frankfurt, Germany, tell how they started working together for gospel renewal in Frankfurt and offer a helpful tool for assessing the level of partnership in your city.
    12/12/2022
    59:07
  • S2E7: The Challenges of City Ministry
    City to City New York trainers Robert Elkin and Kristian Hernandez talk about the unique challenges of urban ministry and rethinking ministry metrics in post-pandemic New York City.  
    12/5/2022
    39:05
  • S2E6: Honoring the Community and Its Heritage in Church Planting
    Nilza Oyola, Executive Director of City to City Miami, describes how she helps Hispanic pastors root their ministry concretely in their local context through the community-based model of church planting and connect to a broader spiritual context by exposing them to the theological resources of Hispanic practitioners and thought leaders.
    11/28/2022
    42:37
  • S2E5: Centering the Margins in Church Planting
    Robert Guerrero, church planting catalyst for City to City North America and the Caribbean, discusses how centering the margins in church planting could reshape our imaginations for what successful city ministry looks like.
    11/21/2022
    39:37

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About How to Reach the West Again

Christianity is declining in the West. How will the church respond? Redeemer City to City's "How to Reach the West Again" podcast takes the insights of author and pastor Timothy Keller's book of the same name—and explores them in greater detail with a host of guest ministry leaders. Join us as we examine ourselves, our culture, and Scripture to work toward a new missionary encounter with Western culture that will make the gospel both attractive and credible to a new generation.
Podcast website

Listen to How to Reach the West Again, BibleProject and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

How to Reach the West Again

How to Reach the West Again

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

How to Reach the West Again: Podcasts in Family