Robert Guerrero, church planting catalyst for City to City North America and the Caribbean, discusses how centering the margins in church planting could reshape our imaginations for what successful city ministry looks like.

Nilza Oyola, Executive Director of City to City Miami, describes how she helps Hispanic pastors root their ministry concretely in their local context through the community-based model of church planting and connect to a broader spiritual context by exposing them to the theological resources of Hispanic practitioners and thought leaders.

City to City New York trainers Robert Elkin and Kristian Hernandez talk about the unique challenges of urban ministry and rethinking ministry metrics in post-pandemic New York City.

Stephan Pues, Kelly Seely, and Jason Lim, collaborators at the Center for Church Planting in Frankfurt, Germany, tell how they started working together for gospel renewal in Frankfurt and offer a helpful tool for assessing the level of partnership in your city.

Neil Powell, director for The London Project, shares the story of a work he was part of in Birmingham, and the origins and impact of the city-wide network there. He shares his vision for a similar movement in the great city of London.

About How to Reach the West Again

Christianity is declining in the West. How will the church respond? Redeemer City to City's "How to Reach the West Again" podcast takes the insights of author and pastor Timothy Keller's book of the same name—and explores them in greater detail with a host of guest ministry leaders. Join us as we examine ourselves, our culture, and Scripture to work toward a new missionary encounter with Western culture that will make the gospel both attractive and credible to a new generation.