Every single day, you do something to help other people. It might be at home, at work, in your neighborhood, or even for total strangers. And you might not thin...
Every single day, you do something to help other people. It might be at home, at work, in your neighborhood, or even for total strangers. And you might not thin...
  • Explaining Science for Everyone • David Pogue, award-winning science and tech journalist
    SummaryWe're bombarded daily with news about groundbreaking science or shiny new technologies. More than ever, we have to rely on the explainers who can help us understand why and how these achievements actually matter. Will they improve our lives, or more importantly the lives of the vulnerable, in meaningful ways? In this episode, we'll hear from one of the most prolific science and tech journalists of the last few decades to help us make sense of it all.About Our GuestDavid Pogue was the New York Times weekly tech columnist from 2000 to 2013. He’s a six-time Emmy winner for his stories on CBS Sunday Morning, a New York Times bestselling author, a five-time TED speaker, host of 20 NOVA science specials on PBS, and creator/host of the CBS News/Simon & Schuster podcast Unsung Science.He’s written or cowritten more than 120 books, including his 2021 magnum opus, How to Prepare for Climate Change. After graduating summa cum laude from Yale in 1985 with distinction in music, Pogue spent ten years conducting and arranging Broadway musicals in New York.Useful LinksThe Unsung Science podcast: https://unsungscience.com/How to Prepare for Climate Change: AmazonDavid's Website: https://davidpogue.com/Pleasant Pictures MusicJoin the Pleasant Pictures Music Club to get unlimited access to high-quality, royalty-free music for all of your projects. Use the discount code HOWTOHELP15 for 15% off your first year.
    2/28/2023
    48:41
  • Expanding Access to Proof • Ashish Gadnis, CEO of BanQu
    SummaryHow easily could you prove that you are, indeed, you? For most of you, it would be no sweat. In fact, you've probably done it hundreds of times. As a result, you can do things like get a bank account, rent a car, or buy an apartment.In much of the world, proof is harder to come by. Many people don't have a way to prove things like their income or identity. And yet companies that rely on these workers claim to have sustainable supply chains while leaving behind the people who make them possible.My guest, Ashish Gadnis, runs BanQu, a blockchain company working to make supply chains transparent and give access to proof for 100 million people so they can escape from poverty. About Our GuestAshish Gadnis is the co-founder of BanQu, the first ever blockchain supply chain and economic identity platform for refugees and people in extreme poverty.Growing up in poverty in Bombay, Ashish never forgot how it felt to stand in food lines to survive. He went on to build a successful career as a serial entrepreneur, serving as founder and CEO of multiple technology startups. In 2012, he sold his last tech company to a multi-billion-dollar consulting firm and soon after, BanQu was born.In addition to his role at BanQu, Ashish is also a senior strategic advisor to the United Nations on the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 agenda.(Adapted from https://sustainablebrands.com/is/ashish-gadnis)Useful LinksBanQu: https://www.banqu.co/Ashish's TEDx Talk, "Do You Know the Farmer?": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBKOzJPazNMFollow Ashish on Twitter: https://twitter.com/agadnisFollow Ashish on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashishgadnis/Solvay Uses Blockchain Software: https://www.foodingredientsfirst.com/news/solvay-utilizes-banqus-blockchain-software-to-secure-guar-supply-chain-and-promote-farmers-digital-autonomy.htmlPleasant Pictures MusicJoin the Pleasant Pictures Music Club to get unlimited access to high-quality, royalty-free music for all of your projects. Use the discount code HOWTOHELP15 for 15% off your first year.
    1/31/2023
    52:12
  • Finding and Developing Good Ideas • Dr. Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change
    SummaryWhat would you do with $800,000 that came with no strings attached? This actually happens to about two dozen MacArthur Fellows every year. Or better yet, a grant of $100 million, like MacArthur gave away in its 100 and Change program? It sounds exhilarating, but what if getting the money depended on you having a good idea for how to use it?Dr. Cecilia Conrad's work is finding and developing good ideas, formerly as the Managing Director of the MacArthur Fellowships, and now as the CEO of Lever for Change, an affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. In these roles, she's led the effort to: find and support the most creative people in the US, fund and support the organizations making big impacts on the world, and change how big philanthropy is done today.In this episode we'll learn Dr. Conrad's insights from the secret selectors of MacArthur fellows, what it's like being one of the few Black women in Economics, and what it was like growing up in Dallas during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Most of all, we'll learn about the how to find and develop the overlooked great ideas that waiting to be discovered.About Our GuestCecilia A. Conrad, Ph.D. is Senior Advisor, Collaborative Philanthropy and MacArthur Fellows and CEO of Lever for Change.Dr. Conrad was formerly a Managing Director at the MacArthur Foundation, where she led the Fellows program and steered the cross-Foundation team that created MacArthur’s 100&Change—an athematic, open call competition that periodically makes a single $100 million grant to help solve a critical problem of our time. She continues to manage the 100&Change competition.Before joining the Foundation in January 2013, Conrad had a distinguished career as both a professor and an administrator at Pomona College in Claremont, CA. She held the Stedman Sumner Chair in Economics and is currently a Professor of Economics, Emerita. She served as Associate Dean of the College (2004-2007), as Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College (2009-2012), and as Acting President (Fall 2012). From 2007-2009, she was interim Vice President and Dean of the Faculty at Scripps College.Before joining the faculty at Pomona College, Dr. Conrad served on the faculties of Barnard College and Duke University. She was also an economist at the Federal Trade Commission and a visiting scholar at The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.Dr. Conrad received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Wellesley College and her Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University.Useful LinksThe MacArthur Fellowship ProgramThe Lever for Change FoundationThe 100 & Change programDr. Conrad explains the MacArthur Fellows program at MIT (YouTube)Wikipedia's list of all MacArthur FellowsPleasant Pictures MusicJoin the Pleasant Pictures Music Club to get unlimited access to high-quality, royalty-free music for all of your projects. Use the discount code HOWTOHELP15 for 15% off your first year.
    11/29/2022
    52:24
  • You Deserve Ethical Government • Walter Shaub, senior ethics fellow at POGO
    SummaryNo matter what political ideology we have, we all agree that we deserve ethical government. But, trust in government in the US and around the world is at historic lows. Much of this falling trust comes from seeing political officials use their power to enrich themselves at the cost of the public good.In this episode, Walter Shaub—a leading voice—helps us understand why ethics in government is worth fighting for. He also shares his fascinating experiences doing just that, along with issues at the forefront today. Shaub is one of my personal heroes, and I'm excited for you to hear why I admire him so much.About Our GuestWalter Shaub is a government ethics expert and one of the most important voices advocating for integrity and accountability in government. He leads the Government Ethics Initiative for the Project on Government Oversight.Before joining POGO, Shaub served in key roles with other nonprofit watchdogs, government agencies and private sector employers. He served for four years as the Senate-confirmed Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics (OGE). While in that role, he was a member of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE) and CIGIE’s Integrity Committee. Shaub served at OGE for a total of nearly 14 years as a staff attorney, a supervisory attorney, Deputy General Counsel and, finally, Director. Before that, he served in the General Counsel offices of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Outside government, he also worked for the law firm of Shaw, Bransford, Veilleux & Roth, P.C., and as a CNN contributor.Shaub is the winner of multiple awards and recognitions. He's also written opinion pieces for a variety of publications, including the New York Review of Books, the Washington Post, the New York Times, USA Today, CNN, the LA Times, and other publications. Shaub is licensed as an attorney in both the District of Columbia and Virginia. He earned his J.D. from American University’s Washington College of Law and his B.A. in history from James Madison University.Useful LinksFollow Walter Shaub on Twitter: https://twitter.com/waltshaubThe Project on Government Oversight: https://www.pogo.org/Shaub's podcast, The Continuous Action: https://www.pogo.org/series-collections/the-continuous-actionThe US Office of Government Ethics: https://www.oge.gov/Alarming trends in trust of government: https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2022/06/06/public-trust-in-government-1958-2022/A New York Times report on Congressional conflicts of interests: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2022/09/13/us/politics/congress-stock-trading-investigation.htmlPleasant Pictures MusicJoin the Pleasant Pictures Music Club to get unlimited access to high-quality, royalty-free music for all of your projects. Use the discount code HOWTOHELP15 for 15% off your first year.
    11/1/2022
    58:47
  • Overcoming Paralysis • Dr. Dale Hull, Executive Director of Neuroworx
    SummaryOver 5 million people in the US live with paralysis, caused by injury, stroke, or disease. Recovery is incredibly hard because nerve damage is difficult and sometimes impossible to heal. Moreover, our medical and insurance systems are inadequate, designed to help people live with their injuries rather than heal from them.A pioneering therapy clinic called Neuroworx is leading the way into life-changing treatment for people with paralysis. In this episode, we'll learn from Dr. Dale Hull, an OBGYN doctor who became suddenly paralyzed more than 20 years ago. Now, not only can he walk again, but he and his co-founder Jan Black have aided thousands of patients to live happier and more active lives.About Our GuestDale is the cofounder and Executive Director of Neuroworx. He graduated from the University of Utah School of Medicine in 1985. Following graduation, he completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Utah Medical Center. He practiced general obstetrics and gynecology for ten years in the south portion of the Salt Lake metropolitan area.In 1999, he suffered a spinal-cord injury that resulted in paralysis from the neck down. This life-altering event, which prevented him from returning to active practice, required Dr. Hull to devote approximately three years to his rehabilitation. He joined his therapist in forming a non-profit organization and opening Neuroworx in 2004.During 2002, Dale had the opportunity to be an Olympic torchbearer for the Salt Lake Winter Olympics. In 2009, he completed an underwater marathon in the Neuroworx pool to commemorate the ten-year mark of his injury. He returned to school and in 2012, completed a Master’s of Public Administration degree from the Romney Institute of BYU. Dr. Hull is married and has four sons.Useful LinksNeuroworx: https://www.neuroworx.org/News coverage of Dr. Hull's work: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NIGMtMJbiEDr. Hull's Tedx Talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgfT0OyASrUPleasant Pictures MusicJoin the Pleasant Pictures Music Club to get unlimited access to high-quality, royalty-free music for all of your projects. Use the discount code HOWTOHELP15 for 15% off your first year.
    9/29/2022
    56:21

About How to Help

Every single day, you do something to help other people. It might be at home, at work, in your neighborhood, or even for total strangers. And you might not think much of it. Helping is just part of who you are. I'm Aaron Miller, a professor of social innovation, nonprofits, and business ethics at Brigham Young University. I'm fascinated by how all of us can be better helpers. And so I started this podcast and it's called How to Help. Each episode, I talk with fascinating people who can teach us about helping others, whether it's through their research, experience, or example. I love every conversation and I'm confident that you'll enjoy them, too. How to Help is for everyone who wants a life and career with more meaning, integrity, and impact on the world and on the people around them.
