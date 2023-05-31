Introduction to How To Get Your Toddler to Sleep in a Big Kid Bed with Certified Sleep Coach Jessica Berk

In this episode of "Get Your Toddler To Sleep In A Big Kid Bed," sleep coach Jessica Berk shares her expertise on helping big kids sleep. She offers actionable advice for parents struggling with bedtime challenges, such as strong-willed and opinionated kids who may run out of their room. You'll learn why toddler sleep is so important and how to implement the REST Method™ to get your child to sleep better.You will see how this podcast will help you: The importance of toddler sleep and why it's crucial for their health and developmentPractical tips for implementing the REST Method™ to get your child to sleepStrategies for dealing with sleep struggles during the transition from a crib to a big kid bedAnd if you're ready to improve sleep NOW, join Jessica's next free Toddler Sleep Masterclass. Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about the REST Method™️ and how to finally get some peaceful nights.Reserve your spot now at ToddlerSleepMasterclass.comFollow for more sleep tips @AwesomeLittleSleepers