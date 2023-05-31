Join the Certified Sleep Coach (just for big kids), Jessica Berk, on the How To Get Your Toddler To Sleep Podcast, where you will learn actionable advice that y... More
Why Can't My Big Kid Fall Asleep Without Me?
Parents always ask me, "Why can't my toddler fall asleep without me?!?" I know it can sometimes feel like your toddler or preschooler is totally unable to fall asleep on their own. So you have to spend time sitting in their room just waiting for them to fall asleep so you can sneak out… That's IF you don't fall asleep in there too.Well, today, I'm going to show you why this is happening and what you need to understand before your child can be an independent sleeper.
5/31/2023
6:21
The Rest Method: A Solution to Big Kid Sleep Struggles
Are you tired of the nightly struggle to get your big kid to sleep? Do you find yourself using mom guilt as a bargaining tool? Look no further than the REST Method™️, developed by certified sleep coach Jessica Berk to help families with kids ages 3-8. Jessica shares her expert advice on tackling big kids' sleep struggles in this episode. Here are three things you will learn:Why and how your big kids' sleep struggles are different from babies' sleep strugglesThe four parts that the REST Method™️ includes for awesome sleep (that lead to your child falling asleep on their own)REST Method™️ success stories that explain how once the method is implemented, children can easily fall asleep easily on their own and sleep 10- 12 hours without waking up
5/31/2023
7:51
Introduction to How To Get Your Toddler to Sleep in a Big Kid Bed with Certified Sleep Coach Jessica Berk
In this episode of "Get Your Toddler To Sleep In A Big Kid Bed," sleep coach Jessica Berk shares her expertise on helping big kids sleep. She offers actionable advice for parents struggling with bedtime challenges, such as strong-willed and opinionated kids who may run out of their room. You'll learn why toddler sleep is so important and how to implement the REST Method™ to get your child to sleep better.You will see how this podcast will help you: The importance of toddler sleep and why it's crucial for their health and developmentPractical tips for implementing the REST Method™ to get your child to sleepStrategies for dealing with sleep struggles during the transition from a crib to a big kid bed
About How To Get Your Toddler To Sleep In A Big Kid Bed
Join the Certified Sleep Coach (just for big kids), Jessica Berk, on the How To Get Your Toddler To Sleep Podcast, where you will learn actionable advice that you can use right now to get everyone sleeping better tonight. As a mom, Jessica knows firsthand the sleep struggles that can happen when kids move from the crib to a big kid bed. Big kids are opinionated and strong-willed, and they can really wear down your patience at night.
With over 7 years of experience helping exhausted families in her business, Awesome Little Sleepers, Jessica will tell you exactly what you need to do (and how to do it) to get your big kid happily sleeping in their own bed, by themselves, for 10-12 hours every night. Let's Get Your Toddler to Sleep!
And if you're ready to improve sleep NOW, join Jessica's next free Toddler Sleep Masterclass. Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about the REST Method™️ and how to finally get some peaceful nights.