Chicago CRED: How to End Gun Violence
12/18/2025 | 1h 15 mins.
In this episode, we hear from Arne Duncan, Curtis Toler, and Billy Moore - leaders whose lives and work are deeply entwined with the realities of violence, healing, and transformation on Chicago’s South and West Sides.This is Chicago Cred.The How to Change the World Podcast is produced by World Within Studios.Our producer and composer is Alexandre Miller, our editing team is Eve Weston, Martin McGreevy, and Kenny McMillan. Special thanks to Gabe Sweeney for technical assistance.
Sam Kass: Is This our Last Supper? The Future of Food and How to Change It
12/04/2025 | 48 mins.
With a story that’s one part The Bear, one part The West Wing, Sam Kass might just be the most interesting man in the fight against climate change. He shares his unique path from the highest echelons of fine dining, to White House Chef, to the frontlines of nature-based climate solutions. Sam leads us through a critical conversation about how food and agriculture can become our biggest lever to fight climate change.
Geralyn Dreyfous: How to Revive Independent Filmmaking
11/20/2025 | 46 mins.
Legendary, Oscar-winning documentary producer Geralyn Dreyfous explores the future of impact storytelling. We get into what makes a film resonate, why Hollywood’s economics are broken, and how new models could shift power back to creators, communities, and independent filmmakers.
The Ginjan Bros: How to Change the World with Less than $1000
11/06/2025 | 55 mins.
You've never heard a story quite like the Ginjan Bros.Brothers Mo and Rahim Diallo share their winding journey from Guinea to New York City. What started as an african juice brand with less than $1,000 is now poised to open new economic pathways for thousands of Guineans and New Yorkers alike.Learn more about the Ginjan Bros (and order some delicious juice!).
Humans of New York: How to Tell a Story
10/23/2025 | 53 mins.
Brandon Stanton is the most famous artist you've probably never heard of.He’s the creator of Humans of New York and his portraits and stories of everyday people have over 30 million followers online, yet to most of his audience he remains invisible.Today we speak with the man behind the camera about art, faith, loneliness, perseverance, and what it means to truly see one another.
