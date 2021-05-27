How the River Flows explores the relationship between healthy forests and clean drinking water. You’ll hear from entrepreneurs and experts who will share their ...
Building Sustainably: Ask for Wood
This episode features a conversation with Pat Layton, director of Clemson Wood Utilization + Design Institute, Bruce Lindsey, Regional Director - Southeast US, Wood Products Council, and Scott Davis, Partnership Coordinator of Keeping Forests. Co-host Sam Cook is the Executive Director of Forest Assets for North Carolina State University in the College of Natural Resources, and he also serves as the Vice President of the Natural Resources Foundation.Sam, Pat, and Bruce discuss the evolving technology of wood and timber in construction and expanding wood markets. They touch on the benefits of implementing wood building construction tactics directly into the design process and how this simple consideration creates a more streamlined and sustainable project. They also talk about finding market opportunities for private landowners to help in the overall management and health of US forests. Sam also speaks with Scott Davis, who summarizes the stories we’ve covered in this season of the podcast. Produced by Lee Schneider. Music by Chuck Leavell. Executive Producer: Judy A. Takats
7/22/2021
44:40
To Save a Forest, Use it: A Conversation with Dr. Jennie Stevens, Yvonne Knight Carter, and Brian Brashaw
In this episode, John Mulcahy, Vice President of Sustainability at Georgia-Pacific, speaks with Dr. Jennie Stephens, CEO of the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation, and Yvonne Knight Carter, a landowner and Board Chair of the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation. John also speaks with Brian Brashaw, Assistant Director for the Wood Innovations Program at the USDA Forest Service. Dr. Stevens heads the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation, which helps ensure low wealth landowners have access to the tools needed to protect and sustainably use their family land. Knight Carter helps the Center forge alliances and collaborations with conservationists, funders, foresters, and community economic development organizations and is a direct recipient of the Center’s services. They emphasize the importance of getting resources to communities that have had limited access to forest protection, which benefits the environment and landowners alike. Brian talks about USFS's efforts in using market-based approaches to support forest management and rural economies and the importance of both hardwood and softwood markets. Produced by Lee Schneider. Music by Chuck Leavell. Executive Producer: Judy A. Takats
7/8/2021
53:15
the politics of collaboration
This episode features an entertaining conversation with Vicki Taylor, Executive Coordinator of the Catawba Wateree Initiative, and Tracy Freeman, Director of Government Relations for the Ohio chapter of The Nature Conservancy. Judy A. Takats facilitates. Vicki helps businesses, nonprofits, and community leaders improve their leadership and strategic planning, while Tracy develops and implements policy strategies with government decision-makers to protect our lands and waters. They discuss the importance of collaborations, including some of the more challenging negotiations, along with the ins and outs of compromise and communication. They also touch on the importance of connecting with people individually to find common ground, discover where people's strengths lie and uncover their personal motivations to conserve land and water. Produced by Lee Schneider. Music by Chuck Leavell. Executive Producer: Judy A. Takats.
6/24/2021
34:11
State and Federal Funding Sources for Water Protection
In this episode, Holly Welch speaks with Kara Goodwin and James Kilgo about innovative funding options available for Source Water Protection, a proactive approach to safeguard drinking water quality, and the areas through which water travels. Goodwin works with regional, state, and local partners at the EPA to integrate Source Water Protection across environmental programs. Kilgo is a water protection specialist with the South Carolina Rural Water Association, with experience working with water utilities, forest landowners, and watershed-based planning. They discuss the current fiscal challenges facing water utilities and the growing urbanization of forest lands, explaining emerging funds that support greener infrastructure and partnerships to facilitate those projects, including the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. Music by Chuck Leavell. Produced by Lee Schneider. Executive Producer: Judy A. Takats. Links to a list of funding sources mentioned in the episode are below, provided by the Southeastern Partnership for Forests and Water. Five General Funding Hubs and Publications1. Resources for Funding Source Water Protection - https://www.epa.gov/sourcewaterprotection/resources-funding-source-water-protection2. Environmental Protection Agency Source Water Protection Funding Website - https://www.epa.gov/sourcewaterprotection/source-water-protection-funding3. Water Finance Clearinghouse (online search tool) - https://ofmpub.epa.gov/apex/wfc/f?p=WFC%3A124. Environmental Finance Center - http://efcnetwork.org/5, The Nature Conservancy Water Funds Research & Field Guide - https://waterfundstoolbox.org/getting-started/key-readings Eleven Other Funding Links!, EPA Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) - https://www.epa.gov/drinkingwatersrf 2. Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) - https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf3. NRCS Funding Programs including RCPP - http://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/national/programs/financial4. US Forest Service Funding Programs - Forest Legacy Grant Program - https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/private-land/forest-legacy/program5. Landscape Scale Restoration Grant Program - https://www.fs.fed.us/managing-land/private-land/landscape-scale-restoration6. USDA Conservation Funding Programs - https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/conservation-programs/index7. US Endowment for Forestry and Communities Funding RFP’s - https://www.usendowment.org/grant-rfps/8. The Conservation Fund - https://www.conservationfund.org/our-work9. Network for Landscape Conservation Catalyst Fund - http://landscapeconservation.org/catalyst-fund/10. Sustainable Forestry Initiative - Conservation Grants: https://www.forests.org/conservationgrants/11. Community Grants - https://www.forests.org/communitygrants/
6/10/2021
25:41
Economics of Source Water Protection
Doctors Travis Warziniack and Justin Baker discuss the economics of payment for ecosystem services with host Leo Viana of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative. Their conversation highlights how ecosystem services support local economies and positively connect the built environment and nature. Dr. Warziniack’s work has entailed the valuation of ecosystem services related to water resources and watershed health. Dr. Baker’s work focuses on economic modeling and policy analysis of forest land use and water resource systems.Music by Chuck Leavell. Produced by Lee Schneider. Executive Producer: Judy A. Takats.
How the River Flows is produced by Keeping Forests with Lee Schneider and supported by the US Endowment for Forestry and Communities. The Endowment works collaboratively with partners in the public and private sectors to identify innovative and transformative ways to support the health and vitality of our forests and the communities that rely on them. Music by Chuck Leavell. Producer: Red Cup Agency. Executive Producer: Judy A. Takats