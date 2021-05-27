To Save a Forest, Use it: A Conversation with Dr. Jennie Stevens, Yvonne Knight Carter, and Brian Brashaw

In this episode, John Mulcahy, Vice President of Sustainability at Georgia-Pacific, speaks with Dr. Jennie Stephens, CEO of the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation, and Yvonne Knight Carter, a landowner and Board Chair of the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation. John also speaks with Brian Brashaw, Assistant Director for the Wood Innovations Program at the USDA Forest Service. Dr. Stevens heads the Center for Heirs' Property Preservation, which helps ensure low wealth landowners have access to the tools needed to protect and sustainably use their family land. Knight Carter helps the Center forge alliances and collaborations with conservationists, funders, foresters, and community economic development organizations and is a direct recipient of the Center’s services. They emphasize the importance of getting resources to communities that have had limited access to forest protection, which benefits the environment and landowners alike. Brian talks about USFS's efforts in using market-based approaches to support forest management and rural economies and the importance of both hardwood and softwood markets. Produced by Lee Schneider. Music by Chuck Leavell. Executive Producer: Judy A. Takats