158. Michelle Rides Again (Parts 1 and 2)
Well, here it is, gang, the very last episode of How Rude! The Full House Podcast. There really isn't much to say here because we honestly left it all on the field during our recording. A sports metaphor? Here? And now? You know it, baby. Here are the returning voices you'll hear during this big ass finale: Eddie Klinker, Molly Jones, Lindsay Lewin, Johnny Kyle Cook, Brian Holden, Clayton Margeson, James Dugan, Bill Nielsen, Tony Springs, Alyssa Davis, Hope Rehak, Fred Pelzer, Chris Johnson, Matt Kidd, and Alex Marianyi. They're amazing people, as are all 134 honorary Rude Dudes and everyone who has listened to this goofy show. Should we even bother to mention how Steve's girlfriend in Fuller House is named CJ and not JD? Probably not. It's the last episode! XOXOXOXOXOXOXOXOXOXOXOXOXO