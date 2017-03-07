How Rude! The Full House Podcast

156. All Stood Up

Ethan Link (co-host of the Don't Quote Me podcast) is a yummy little macaroon ally of the LGBT community and our FINAL honorary Rude Dude. But that doesn't mean we treated Ethan any differently, no-no-no, far from it. Ethan, like his 133 predecessors, had to watch a perilously awful bit of television, and that bit of television is known as "All Stood Up". Jesse and Kimmy are at war. DJ and Michelle are at war. Stephanie and her new beau Ryan? Oh, they be at war, especially after Ryan makes the mistake of standing up our poor, sweet, dumb as potted dirt Steph. Who will win? Who will lose? WILL THE WORLD EVER BE THE SAME? Also: We preview some red hot summer bops from the impending How Rude! album, assess the acting skills of the Zwick children (they stink), and play one last round of Catchy Catchy, so don't move those earbuds from your waxy canals. We absolutely forbid it! COMING UP: One last bonus episode before the big finale! XOXO