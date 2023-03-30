About How it Ends

On an ordinary evening in November 1993, Micah’s entire world collapsed when her father, Nolan, died in a car accident. As time passed, Micah suffered from horrifying night terrors and an eerie recurring dream that left her exhausted and on edge.

How it Ends was supposed to free her from her nightmares and help her deal with her loss… but when she receives new information about her father’s accident from an unexpected source, Micah’s world changes once again. And she discovers that sometimes dreams aren’t dreams at all—they’re memories.

*** Content warnings: Grief, death of a parent, alcohol consumption, stalking, adult language. ***

How it Ends is produced by How it Ends Studio.

