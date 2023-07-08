"Publish or perish” — it’s a maxim that we academics live by. But how does a paper become a publication? How do researchers take a rough idea and craft it into ...

"Publish or perish” — it’s a maxim that we academics live by. But how does a paper become a publication? How do researchers take a rough idea and craft it into a draft? And how do they navigate the publication process, with all the bumps and bruises along the way? In each episode of “How I Wrote This,” marketing professors Brett Gordon and Karen Winterich speak to the authors of an academic marketing paper to get the backstory of how that paper came to be.

In the first episode, Brett speaks with Dina Mayzlin and Judy Chevalier to talk about their 2006 JMR paper, “The Effect of Word of Mouth on Sales: Online Book Reviews.” You’ll hear how a seemingly innocuous post-seminar question turned into this successful collaboration, which eventually landed them the 2011 O’Dell Award for making a significant long-term contribution to marketing.

In the second episode, join Karen Winterich’s interview with Maura Scott and Martin Mende as they talk about transporting a 600-pound robot through the streets of New York City to make realistic stimuli for their 2019 JMR paper, “Service Robots Rising”. When their paper was first rejected at another journal, they took the reviewer feedback seriously and substantially revised the paper to increase the realism of their studies before submitting it to JMR, which was ultimately published and is currently the most well-cited JMR publication since 2018.

About How I Wrote This

