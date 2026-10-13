How Can I Help? - with Dr. Gail Saltz

Jealousy, possessiveness, controlling behavior—all are big red flags that indicate a relationship is about to become abusive, or already is. Dr. Saltz advises a listener whose boyfriend shows these worrying signs, and outlines the steps she can take to stay safe. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Should you do what’s right for you—even if it means causing discomfort for someone else? That’s the kind of choice most of us face at some time in our lives. Dr. Saltz advises a listener who’s dealing with such a dilemma, and shares how the great philosophers have wrestled with these questions. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

If you feel judged all the time, have trouble maintaining relationships, and pass up opportunities because you fear others will notice your flaws, you could have Avoidant Personality Disorder. The good news, says Dr. Saltz, is that it can be treated. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Few things are as vital to our health as restful, satisfying sleep. Dr. Saltz offers sure-fire ways to fall asleep—without resorting to pills. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

How to Stop Tossing and Turning and Get the Sleep You Need

When an office friendship turns into long lunches and longer phone calls, there’s something going on. But is it really cheating if there’s no physical component? Dr. Saltz helps a listener get honest with herself. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The Emotional Affair: Is It Still Considered Cheating if There’s No Sex?

Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleep

About How Can I Help? - with Dr. Gail Saltz

About How Can I Help? - with Dr. Gail Saltz

About How Can I Help? - with Dr. Gail Saltz