How Can I Help Season 2 - Coming April 28th!

Welcome to a new season of How Can I Help with Dr. Gail Saltz! It's 2023 and life seems just about as stressful as ever. And as a result, mental health struggles are still on the rise. That's why I'm here to ask you, how can I help? My name is Dr. Gail Saltz. I'm a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, a psychoanalyst, bestselling author, and I'm here to help. Join me every Friday on this podcast where you can ask your most pressing questions and get helpful guidance on topics ranging from coping with anxiety and mood to relationships to family and parenting issues to workplace dynamics, from young person's problems to older persons problems and everything in between. While it has been a rough time, you don't have to navigate it alone. So how can I help? You can send questions anonymously to [email protected] and I will answer with specific advice and understanding.