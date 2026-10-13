Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
149 episodes
- When an office friendship turns into long lunches and longer phone calls, there’s something going on. But is it really cheating if there’s no physical component? Dr. Saltz helps a listener get honest with herself.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Few things are as vital to our health as restful, satisfying sleep. Dr. Saltz offers sure-fire ways to fall asleep—without resorting to pills.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- If you feel judged all the time, have trouble maintaining relationships, and pass up opportunities because you fear others will notice your flaws, you could have Avoidant Personality Disorder. The good news, says Dr. Saltz, is that it can be treated.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Should you do what’s right for you—even if it means causing discomfort for someone else? That’s the kind of choice most of us face at some time in our lives. Dr. Saltz advises a listener who’s dealing with such a dilemma, and shares how the great philosophers have wrestled with these questions.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Jealousy, possessiveness, controlling behavior—all are big red flags that indicate a relationship is about to become abusive, or already is. Dr. Saltz advises a listener whose boyfriend shows these worrying signs, and outlines the steps she can take to stay safe.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Health & Wellness podcasts
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
About How Can I Help? - with Dr. Gail Saltz
Everyday life presents everyday challenges. That’s why I’m here to ask you… How Can I Help? My name is Dr. Gail Saltz, I’m a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, a psychoanalyst, best-selling author, and I’m here to help. Join me every Tuesday and Thursday on this podcast where we look at your most pressing questions and give helpful guidance on topics ranging from coping with anxiety and mood, relationships, to family and parenting issues, to workplace dynamics, and everything in-between. No matter what challenges you face, you don’t have to navigate it alone. So… How Can I Help?
Listen to How Can I Help? - with Dr. Gail Saltz, The Dylan Gemelli Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
How Can I Help? - with Dr. Gail Saltz
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.