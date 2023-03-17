Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
How Can I Help? - with Dr. Gail Saltz

  • Those Obsessive Thoughts That Keep You Awake at Night
    You’re lying there in the dark, trying to fall asleep. Instead, your mind is racing with woulda-coulda-shoulda thoughts you can’t let go of. Anxiety can lead to insomnia, which can trigger even more anxiety. Dr. Saltz tells how to break this vicious and unhealthy cycle.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/19/2023
    19:21
  • Getting Over Being Ghosted
    Ghosting hurts. It can cause feelings of confusion, self-doubt, and a sense of worthlessness. And it can have negative consequences for the person doing the ghosting, too. Dr. Saltz helps a listener move past a ghosting incident—and reveals why ghosting is something we should never, ever do.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/5/2023
    16:48
  • How to Handle Mean Girls and Other Bullies
    Bullying can cause depression and anxiety in children—and in these days of social media everywhere, it’s harder than ever to escape. Dr. Saltz has advice for a listener whose daughter now dreads school, and reveals the simple practice that can stop the attacks.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    13:12
  • How Can I Help Season 2 - Coming April 28th!
    Welcome to a new season of How Can I Help with Dr. Gail Saltz! It's 2023 and life seems just about as stressful as ever. And as a result, mental health struggles are still on the rise. That's why I'm here to ask you, how can I help? My name is Dr. Gail Saltz. I'm a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, a psychoanalyst, bestselling author, and I'm here to help. Join me every Friday on this podcast where you can ask your most pressing questions and get helpful guidance on topics ranging from coping with anxiety and mood to relationships to family and parenting issues to workplace dynamics, from young person's problems to older persons problems and everything in between. While it has been a rough time, you don't have to navigate it alone. So how can I help? You can send questions anonymously to [email protected] and I will answer with specific advice and understanding.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/21/2023
    1:19
  • The Nightmares That Keep You Awake at 3 A.M.
    They’re frightening and disturbing—and because they disrupt your sleep, they leave you feeling tired during the day. Nightmares are common in adults, but Dr. Saltz has techniques anyone can use to turn bedtime back into a restful experience.  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/17/2023
    17:05

About How Can I Help? - with Dr. Gail Saltz

It’s safe to say 2020 was one of the most difficult years, ever, for so many…and these remain very challenging times. That’s why I’m here to ask you… How Can I Help? My name is Dr. Gail Saltz, I’m a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, a psychoanalyst, best-selling author, and I’m here to help. Join me every Friday on this podcast where you can ask your most pressing questions and get helpful guidance on topics ranging from coping with anxiety and mood, relationships, to family and parenting issues, to workplace dynamics, to dealing with Covid fatigue, and everything in-between. While it has been a tough time, you don’t have to navigate it alone. So… How Can I Help? You can send your questions anonymously to me at [email protected], and I will answer with specific advice and understanding.
