How Can I Help? - with Dr. Gail Saltz

It’s safe to say 2020 was one of the most difficult years, ever, for so many…and these remain very challenging times. That’s why I’m here to ask you… How Can I Help? My name is Dr. Gail Saltz, I’m a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, a psychoanalyst, best-selling author, and I’m here to help. Join me every Friday on this podcast where you can ask your most pressing questions and get helpful guidance on topics ranging from coping with anxiety and mood, relationships, to family and parenting issues, to workplace dynamics, to dealing with Covid fatigue, and everything in-between. While it has been a tough time, you don’t have to navigate it alone. So… How Can I Help? You can send your questions anonymously to me at [email protected]
, and I will answer with specific advice and understanding.