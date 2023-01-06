Call in show about League of Legends Esports hosted by Travis Gafford, Mark Zimmerman, and sometimes Kelby May. More
LCS PLAYER WALKOUT! What are the DEMANDS and BEST OUTCOME feat. Phillip Aram and Kelby May | HLL 276
00:00:00 Intro
00:24:50 artichoke's take: LCSPA is being unreasonable with their demands
00:43:20 halfzippedjacket's take: it's the viewers' responsibility to boycott the LCS product too
00:52:45 Kelby May joins HLL to weigh in on sponsors' POV
01:01:20 sakowitz's take: someone at Riot is making actively harmful decisions for the LCS
01:10:35 micspam asks Kelby for his take on creator involvement in esports
01:19:57 tomshoe asks if there's been an increased push for transparency from Riot by LCSPA
01:32:10 bluestork's take: now more than ever, the LCSPA needs to become a formal union
01:46:53 lord nick's take: LCSPA should organize some for-fun games to be streamed during walkout
01:55:50 Kelby wonders why Riot's pushing for the show to go on this week
02:08:00 Outro
5/30/2023
2:12:27
NACL's DRASTIC changes! Does NA REALLY value native talent?! feat. Vulcan | HLL 275
00:00:00 Intro - Vulcan's updates, NACL discussion
00:37:20 TSM discussion
00:48:30 gordo's take: Riot needs to restrict imports
01:04:20 knightsz predicts Vulcan gets a title on FLY
01:11:30 micspam asks Vulcan what he'd say to disappointed LCS fans
01:24:06 brakthir asks why legacy NA fans should care
01:33:00 yami's take: creator orgs will make NA the worst region
01:47:49 Outro
5/25/2023
1:51:29
NA at MSI! Did MSI format succeed? NACL implications for the LCS and more | HLL 274
00:00:00 Intro - NACL, MSI format, and more
00:30:05 tomato's take: teams that choose not to support NACL should lose an import slot
00:46:00 Alienware break
00:47:45 Cubby calls in to talk NACL
01:11:35 Luctus's take: the people that voted on NACL decision should be getting more heat
01:33:10 OnePlus break
01:35:25 excelsior's take: GG had as good a showing as we could've hoped
01:43:37 mr. cool's take: GG and C9 looked better than expected
01:51:09 zemelci's take: this MSI format mostly succeeded
5/16/2023
2:04:29
The NEW Western Narrative! Is 2023 Finally Our Year? feat. DonJake | HLL 273
00:00:00 Intro
00:19:20 laserfruit's rant on EU sentiment towards NA
00:33:07 kimmer's take: GG is going to run it back to LCS Summer Finals after MSI exp gain
00:41:45 Alienware break
00:43:00 Monjhall addresses reddit concerns around bracket
00:59:53 Gabe's take: C9 and G2 have the best chance of beating Eastern teams
01:12:55 OnePlus 11 break!
01:15:30 mockra's take: western analysts are ruining viewership for int'l fans
01:35:40 Izzdaer's take: the MSI broadcast has done a better job of creating team storylines than the LCS
01:52:20 Outro
5/9/2023
1:53:43
Is GG making Semifinals?! Are minor regions set up for international success? feat. Drakos | HLL 272
00:00:00 Intro
00:33:35 treethan's take: GG losing the way they did to BLG was great, they will still make it to semifinals
00:43:15 OnePlus break!
00:46:30 Zemelci's take: LOUD should be the favorite to make it out of Group B, but lose to GG on Sunday
00:49:20 random discourse about London vs LA
00:59:00 back to the LOUD take
01:05:10 Zemelci's 2nd take: if G2 and GG had swapped Groups, it would've gone the exact same
01:08:40 jnt's take: with news of Rekkles role-swapping, we're going to see more role-swaps from other players
01:20:18 shibby wants to talk about the minor region narrative
01:35:20 Alienware break
01:37:30 dean's take: Vulcan to FLY might have language barrier issues off the bat
01:50:45 ayohae's take: minor regions are just here to get stomped and that's not fair to them
01:57:40 knights's take: drakos is the greatest NA caster outside of NA
02:01:40 Outro