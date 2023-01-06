Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hotline League

Podcast Hotline League
Travis Gafford
Call in show about League of Legends Esports hosted by Travis Gafford, Mark Zimmerman, and sometimes Kelby May.
LeisureVideo Games
  • LCS PLAYER WALKOUT! What are the DEMANDS and BEST OUTCOME feat. Phillip Aram and Kelby May | HLL 276
    00:00:00 Intro 00:24:50 artichoke's take: LCSPA is being unreasonable with their demands 00:43:20 halfzippedjacket's take: it's the viewers' responsibility to boycott the LCS product too 00:52:45 Kelby May joins HLL to weigh in on sponsors' POV 01:01:20 sakowitz's take: someone at Riot is making actively harmful decisions for the LCS 01:10:35 micspam asks Kelby for his take on creator involvement in esports 01:19:57 tomshoe asks if there's been an increased push for transparency from Riot by LCSPA 01:32:10 bluestork's take: now more than ever, the LCSPA needs to become a formal union 01:46:53 lord nick's take: LCSPA should organize some for-fun games to be streamed during walkout 01:55:50 Kelby wonders why Riot's pushing for the show to go on this week 02:08:00 Outro
    5/30/2023
    2:12:27
  • NACL's DRASTIC changes! Does NA REALLY value native talent?! feat. Vulcan | HLL 275
    00:00:00 Intro - Vulcan's updates, NACL discussion 00:37:20 TSM discussion 00:48:30 gordo's take: Riot needs to restrict imports 01:04:20 knightsz predicts Vulcan gets a title on FLY 01:11:30 micspam asks Vulcan what he'd say to disappointed LCS fans 01:24:06 brakthir asks why legacy NA fans should care 01:33:00 yami's take: creator orgs will make NA the worst region 01:47:49 Outro
    5/25/2023
    1:51:29
  • NA at MSI! Did MSI format succeed? NACL implications for the LCS and more | HLL 274
    00:00:00 Intro - NACL, MSI format, and more 00:30:05 tomato's take: teams that choose not to support NACL should lose an import slot 00:46:00 Alienware break 00:47:45 Cubby calls in to talk NACL 01:11:35 Luctus's take: the people that voted on NACL decision should be getting more heat 01:33:10 OnePlus break 01:35:25 excelsior's take: GG had as good a showing as we could've hoped 01:43:37 mr. cool's take: GG and C9 looked better than expected 01:51:09 zemelci's take: this MSI format mostly succeeded
    5/16/2023
    2:04:29
  • The NEW Western Narrative! Is 2023 Finally Our Year? feat. DonJake | HLL 273
    00:00:00 Intro 00:19:20 laserfruit's rant on EU sentiment towards NA 00:33:07 kimmer's take: GG is going to run it back to LCS Summer Finals after MSI exp gain 00:41:45 Alienware break 00:43:00 Monjhall addresses reddit concerns around bracket 00:59:53 Gabe's take: C9 and G2 have the best chance of beating Eastern teams 01:12:55 OnePlus 11 break! 01:15:30 mockra's take: western analysts are ruining viewership for int'l fans 01:35:40 Izzdaer's take: the MSI broadcast has done a better job of creating team storylines than the LCS 01:52:20 Outro
    5/9/2023
    1:53:43
  • Is GG making Semifinals?! Are minor regions set up for international success? feat. Drakos | HLL 272
    00:00:00 Intro 00:33:35 treethan's take: GG losing the way they did to BLG was great, they will still make it to semifinals 00:43:15 OnePlus break! 00:46:30 Zemelci's take: LOUD should be the favorite to make it out of Group B, but lose to GG on Sunday 00:49:20 random discourse about London vs LA 00:59:00 back to the LOUD take 01:05:10 Zemelci's 2nd take: if G2 and GG had swapped Groups, it would've gone the exact same 01:08:40 jnt's take: with news of Rekkles role-swapping, we're going to see more role-swaps from other players 01:20:18 shibby wants to talk about the minor region narrative 01:35:20 Alienware break 01:37:30 dean's take: Vulcan to FLY might have language barrier issues off the bat 01:50:45 ayohae's take: minor regions are just here to get stomped and that's not fair to them 01:57:40 knights's take: drakos is the greatest NA caster outside of NA 02:01:40 Outro
    5/5/2023
    2:05:52

About Hotline League

Call in show about League of Legends Esports hosted by Travis Gafford, Mark Zimmerman, and sometimes Kelby May.
