LCS PLAYER WALKOUT! What are the DEMANDS and BEST OUTCOME feat. Phillip Aram and Kelby May | HLL 276

00:00:00 Intro 00:24:50 artichoke's take: LCSPA is being unreasonable with their demands 00:43:20 halfzippedjacket's take: it's the viewers' responsibility to boycott the LCS product too 00:52:45 Kelby May joins HLL to weigh in on sponsors' POV 01:01:20 sakowitz's take: someone at Riot is making actively harmful decisions for the LCS 01:10:35 micspam asks Kelby for his take on creator involvement in esports 01:19:57 tomshoe asks if there's been an increased push for transparency from Riot by LCSPA 01:32:10 bluestork's take: now more than ever, the LCSPA needs to become a formal union 01:46:53 lord nick's take: LCSPA should organize some for-fun games to be streamed during walkout 01:55:50 Kelby wonders why Riot's pushing for the show to go on this week 02:08:00 Outro