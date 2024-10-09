Hot Ones: The Classic Interviews

Henry Rollins is a man of many talents: punk-rock legend, TV host, radio personality, and LA Weekly columnist. But can he handle 10 progressively spicy chicken wings? In this extended interview, he dishes on a wide range of topics from Bernie Sanders’ punk-rockness to his experience opening up for Ozzy Osbourne. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
52:58
John Mayer (Extended Interview)
In this extended cut of John Mayer on Hot Ones, the singer and guitar icon gets personal over hot wings. He speaks about the surreal life of a celebrity, his friendship with Dave Chappelle, and the musical genius of Justin Bieber. You don’t want to miss this one! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
39:04
Gabrielle Union (Extended Interview)
Gabrielle Union graces the Hot Ones studio with her wit and endurance for a date with the wings of death. In this extended interview, she gets into her husband Dwyane Wade's kinship with LeBron James, as well as the great Banana Boat Incident of 2015, plus an uncanny DMX impersonation. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
31:37
Michael B. Jordan (Extended Interview)
Michael B. Jordan is at the top of his game, with hit films like Black Panther and Creed adding to a resume that includes cult favorite TV shows like The Wire and Friday Night Lights. But how is he with ten scorching-hot chicken wings? In this extended interview, MBJ tries to keep his cool amid the mounting spice and takes us back to his roots as he recalls some of his favorite 7-11 snacks. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
29:20
Ricky Gervais (Extended Interview)
Ricky Gervais may feel comfortable roasting celebrities, but what happens when he is in the hot seat battling 10 vegan wings of death? In this extended version of his memorable Hot Ones interview, the British comedian and creator of The Office talks about how David Brent would survive in today’s celebrity-driven world, kills it in an animal quiz, and speaks about his atheism. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
On the popular YouTube show, ‘Hot Ones,’ host Sean Evans interviews celebrities as they eat increasingly spicy chicken wings. The podcast version, ‘Hot Ones, The Classic Interviews’ looks back at Hot Ones history to unearth extended cuts of some of our favorite hot sauce-fueled interviews of all time.You can expect to hear from names like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Tyra Banks, Ricky Gervais, and more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.