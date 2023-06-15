Welcome to 'Hot Off The Mess,' a pop culture news podcast from Hurrdat Media starring Samantha Bush (a.k.a. @bravohistorian) as your host. Think of it as '60 Mi...
Crumbling & Fumbling: Marriages On The Rocks
This week it’s a lot to unpack as marriages crumblin left and right! I touch in the Nash-Villians, Kim Zolciak and her unsettling 911 call, and I dive into Kyle and Mauricio. Enjoy!
6/27/2023
36:57
Nepo Babies, Lazy Royals and RHOC
Back solo again, welcoming us all into the weekend after the longest week ever. I discuss the latest Submersible news, the eerie ties to the Titanic and what I really think (duh). I also dive into (no pun intended) Kendall Jenner's interview with WSJ, and how nepo babies need to get real, and stfu. Also, I go in on Meghan and Harry and discuss the newest Vanity Fair article. One word, LAZY. And ofc, I top it all off w/ the crown jewel of my heart, RHOC.
6/23/2023
53:35
Generally, WTF Is Going On?
This is an insane episode, a rambling one but it has a lot to offer. I am chatting about mental health, Shabbat, of course I find time to drag Tom Sandoval to hell, and we discuss WTF is going on w/ the Richards/Umansky household... as well as the Submarine. Enjoy!!
6/21/2023
34:43
King Fuda: RHONJ & RHOC
Post Scandoval we are back to the original text. We are winding down with the most toxic, yet captivating RHONJ reunion, and there's a new sheriff in town by the name of John Fuda. A king amongst men! I discuss the veneer epidemic in the Bravo cinematic universe, as well as my thoughts on Dolores... Then we get into the comeback kid, RHOC. The little engine that could. We welcome Taylor Armstrong and her rats nest in, as well as see why Tamra struggles w/ Shannon. Enjoy the ep!
6/15/2023
45:17
End Of An Era: Vanderpump Rules pt. 3
Wow, we did it Joe. We made it through these last few months, truly white-knuckling it, consuming everything we could of the Scandoval. So it only felt right to have US Weekly Editor, Sarah Hearon here to discuss with me the final chapter of this saga. We break down how we feel now, what we think is to come and just all the poo poo heads inbetween. Enjoy! And follow her @sarahhearon on IG!
