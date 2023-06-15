King Fuda: RHONJ & RHOC

Post Scandoval we are back to the original text. We are winding down with the most toxic, yet captivating RHONJ reunion, and there's a new sheriff in town by the name of John Fuda. A king amongst men! I discuss the veneer epidemic in the Bravo cinematic universe, as well as my thoughts on Dolores... Then we get into the comeback kid, RHOC. The little engine that could. We welcome Taylor Armstrong and her rats nest in, as well as see why Tamra struggles w/ Shannon. Enjoy the ep! Thanks to my "Hot Off The Mess" supporters! I couldn't do this show without you!