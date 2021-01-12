Are you looking for someone to share their deepest, darkest secrets on keeping their marriage spicy? Are you like, “puhhlease DISH on how to be a cool parent ..... More
Ep. 140 Doug’s 10+ Year Battle with Addiction & His Start to Breaking Free
Not many people know this but Doug has been battling opioid addiction since the early 2000’s and this year he started taking the first steps to break free of this addiction.
Jamie and Doug open up about very personal, raw details of their lives.
6/21/2023
1:04:19
Ep. 139 OMG Our Son Had A Seizure, We're Living In An RV & I No Longer Host MAFS: Unfiltered
It's weird only podcasting once a month, but boy do we have a LOT of information and news to throw at ya. We go over everything that happened with Hendrix's seizure (and some things we have found that help in the moment), give an update on baby Jayme, talk about what it's like to live in an RV, answer a frans question about when we first felt like we were the ones for each other, and SO MUCH MORE!
You definitely are gonna wanna tune in to this episode because we aren't holding anything back, even about Jamie's most recent news with not being host of Unfiltered.
12/1/2021
56:11
Ep. 138 The Good, Bad, & Nasty of Moving Into The RV 🤪 How It’s Going & Our Plan!
Shewee it has been a while! SO much has happened and Doug is here to tell you the good, bad and DISGUSTING about living in an RV 😅 It has been QUITE the adjustment but I think we are getting there! 🤞🏻
Doug is also ready to answer a fran’s question about whether he has met any of my exes! 😳
We are really thankful for all those who have come over to our Patreon and invite anyone else to come that wants to join our super fun community there ❤️ here’s the link! patreon.com/hangingwiththehehners
10/31/2021
43:32
Ep. 137 Will Justice For Baby Jayme Be Served?
In today’s episode, we fill you in on the events that led up to my nephew Jayme in the hospital. In chronological order, we go through each step of the way until we reached my family in upstate New York to provide as much support as possible.
You’ll also hear how and why we started a Go Fund Me for my nephew and how much we appreciate each and every one of you. We discuss how my sister and her family are dealing with this tragic situation and how they are moving forward.
On a much lighter note, we also introduce our new venture into launching a Patreon page to stay connected with all of you! Doug also opens up about how he feels being a stay-at-home dad from a voice memo question from one of our frans.
9/20/2021
44:01
Ep. 136 Can Couples Therapy Save Our Marriage?
In today’s episode, we get candid about a time when divorce was in the cards for us and share how our couple’s therapist made us aware that it wasn’t realistic to count on one person to be everything to each of us. You’ll hear how our therapist managed to identify that Doug’s habit of speaking in an announcer’s voice is stonewalling, and how she showed us that it is damaging to our relationship. The purpose of this podcast is to connect with you! We tell you how we learn and grow from your contribution and answer a listener question about why the producers of Married at First Sight paired us with one another, before telling you what we are constantly learning from one another. We discuss the guy Jamie dated before she met Doug and the story of how we are still friends with the girl Doug lost his virginity to. Jamie records a voice note after a session with a couple’s therapist and shares her thoughts on boundaries, and how her childhood has shaped who she is today. One of the main things we hope you take from this episode is that spreading yourself too thin serves nobody, least of all you! Please join us for some powerful insights from our personal journey today.
Key Points From This Episode:
How our therapist helped save our marriage from the brink of divorce.
What we learned from therapy: you can’t count on one person to be everything.
How Jamie used the voice recorder on her phone as a form of therapy.
Doug’s ‘announcer voice’ and how this stonewalls Jamie in situations of conflict.
How you can get in touch via email or social media with your questions.
The main aim of Hot Marriage Cool Parents, which is to connect with you!
Doug’s endorsement of Manly Bands and their range that you can customize.
Listener question: what did the producers find compatible about Doug and Jamie?
How Doug has shown Jamie how to get comfortable in her own skin and how Jamie has taught Doug to have drive about everything he does.
Jamie shares why the person she dated before Doug was a great guy, but not suited to her.
How Doug stayed friends with the girl he lost his virginity to.
Jamie’s voice note that she recorded in her car after a couple’s therapy session.
How finding the right fit in a therapist has been a huge game changer for us.
How putting yourself last doesn’t make you reliable, but is a way to try to get the love and acceptance of people around you.
The effect of having no boundaries, which is resentment.
How having boundaries benefits absolutely everyone in your life.
The story of how Jamie’s mother turned to drugs and put her family’s needs aside.
How she realized that setting boundaries helps her please herself and put her family first.
What Jamie identified about spreading herself too thin: that she’s no good to anyone, including herself!
