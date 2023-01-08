Eyes of Laura Mars (1978) feat. Carter Smith
Grab your camera and get ready to scream because we're talking about Irvin Kerschner's Eyes of Laura Mars (1978). Joining us to discuss the fashion, the photography, and the hot 70s men is director and returning guest Carter Smith.
We're obsessed with the glitz and the glamor of this John Carpenter-scripted film, even if we have qualms about the romance between Faye Dunaway's title character and police officer Tommy Lee Jones.
Plus: wasting Raul Julia, lesbian models, real life famous fashionistas, Carter's experiences on set, and our contemporary Euro"peen"-set sequel.
Reference: Lucy Fischer and Marcia Landy. “The Eyes of Lara Mars: A Binocular Critique.” Screen, Volume 23, Issue 3-4, 1982
