Each week, queer hosts Joe Lipsett and Trace Thurman discuss a horror film with LGBTQ+ themes, a high camp quotient or both.
  • Talk to Me (Patreon Clip)
    Here's a sneak peek at our all new Patreon minisode on A24's buzzy horror film Talk To Me (2023). Like what you hear? Head on over to www.patreon.com/horrorqueers and become a Patron for more exclusive bonus content today! Theme Music: Alexander Nakarada Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/8/2023
    6:32
  • Eyes of Laura Mars (1978) feat. Carter Smith
    Grab your camera and get ready to scream because we're talking about Irvin Kerschner's Eyes of Laura Mars (1978). Joining us to discuss the fashion, the photography, and the hot 70s men is director and returning guest Carter Smith. We're obsessed with the glitz and the glamor of this John Carpenter-scripted film, even if we have qualms about the romance between Faye Dunaway's title character and police officer Tommy Lee Jones. Plus: wasting Raul Julia, lesbian models, real life famous fashionistas, Carter's experiences on set, and our contemporary Euro"peen"-set sequel. Reference: Lucy Fischer and Marcia Landy. “The Eyes of Lara Mars: A Binocular Critique.” Screen, Volume 23, Issue 3-4, 1982 Questions? Comments? Snark? Connect with the boys on Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Letterboxd, Facebook, or join the Facebook Group to get in touch with other listeners > Trace: @tracedthurman > Joe: @bstolemyremote > Carter: https://allthedeadboys.com/ Be sure to support the boys on Patreon!  Theme Music: Alexander Nakarada  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/2/2023
    1:57:51
  • Bram Stoker's Dracula (Patreon Audio Commentary Clip)
    Here's a sneak peek at our all new full-length Patreon audio commentary on Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992). Like what you hear? Head on over to www.patreon.com/horrorqueers and become a Patron for more exclusive bonus content today! Theme Music: Alexander Nakarada Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8/1/2023
    6:39
  • All About Evil (2010) feat. Jesse Krempel
    Don't piss yourself while you stuff the corpses in the attic because we're having a gay old time discussing show business (the business of show) in Joshua Grannell's/Peaches Christ's 2010 horror comedy All About Evil. Joining us for the discussion is Jesse Krempel, the host of the Cult Cinema Circle podcast! Join us as we revisit this campy gem that was very difficult to find until recently. We heap all of the praise on Natasha Lyonne's absolutely unhinged lead performance, while commending Grannell on his filmmaking craft. Plus: Elvira out of drag, punny film titles, lots of Thomas Dekker worship, and wondering whether or not Trace knows the word "exorbitant." Questions? Comments? Snark? Connect with the boys on Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Letterboxd, Facebook, or join the Facebook Group to get in touch with other listeners > Trace: @tracedthurman > Joe: @bstolemyremote > Jesse: @cultcinecircle Be sure to support the boys on Patreon!  Theme Music: Alexander Nakarada  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/26/2023
    1:55:34
  • Cobweb (Patreon Clip)
    Here's a sneak peek at our all new full-length Patreon bonus episode on Samuel Bodin's R-rated fairytale Cobweb (2023). Like what you hear? Head on over to www.patreon.com/horrorqueers and become a Patron for more exclusive bonus content today! Theme Music: Alexander Nakarada Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/25/2023
    5:09

About Horror Queers

Each week, queer hosts Joe Lipsett and Trace Thurman discuss a horror film with LGBTQ+ themes, a high camp quotient or both.
