All About Evil (2010) feat. Jesse Krempel

Don't piss yourself while you stuff the corpses in the attic because we're having a gay old time discussing show business (the business of show) in Joshua Grannell's/Peaches Christ's 2010 horror comedy All About Evil. Joining us for the discussion is Jesse Krempel, the host of the Cult Cinema Circle podcast! Join us as we revisit this campy gem that was very difficult to find until recently. We heap all of the praise on Natasha Lyonne's absolutely unhinged lead performance, while commending Grannell on his filmmaking craft. Plus: Elvira out of drag, punny film titles, lots of Thomas Dekker worship, and wondering whether or not Trace knows the word "exorbitant." Questions? Comments? Snark? Connect with the boys on Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Letterboxd, Facebook, or join the Facebook Group to get in touch with other listeners > Trace: @tracedthurman > Joe: @bstolemyremote > Jesse: @cultcinecircle Be sure to support the boys on Patreon! Theme Music: Alexander Nakarada