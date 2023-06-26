Hope Stories with Black Catholics Teaser

Hope Stories with Sr. Josephine Garrett, CSFN explores extraordinary stories of hope hidden within the ordinary lives we lead. Sr. Josephine loves the transformational power and gift stories have to reveal deep truth about the purpose and meaning of our lives. As a Catholic writer, speaker, and mental health counselor, Sr. Josephine helps people discover and abide within places and relationships where they can be received wholeheartedly as gift. For this first series, "Hope Stories with Black Catholics," Sr. Josephine sits down with friends and family to share stories of pain, struggle, consolation, and joy that encourage even the most downhearted to participate in the hope of Jesus Christ more fully.