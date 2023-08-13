Hope In The Halls
Nathan Kistler
Nathan & Amber Kistler minister to the most powerful people on the planet! Join them as they share about the work in Washington and stories that will inspir... More
Nathan & Amber Kistler minister to the most powerful people on the planet! Join them as they share about the work in Washington and stories that will inspir... More
Can A Democrat Be A Christian?
Nathan and Amber discuss some very interesting opportunities they have had to share Jesus across party lines with Members of Congress. They also discuss whether a democrat can be a Christian.
Isn't Washington A God Forsaken Place?
Intro to the duo who share Jesus with the most powerful people on the planet! How it started, how its going and what God is doing in Washington!
More Government podcasts
Government, News, Politics, Society & Culture
News, Politics, Government, Society & Culture
Government, News, Politics
Government, Business, Entrepreneurship, Society & Culture
Government, History, Society & Culture
Government, News, Daily News
Government, News, Politics
About Hope In The Halls
Nathan & Amber Kistler minister to the most powerful people on the planet! Join them as they share about the work in Washington and stories that will inspire and encourage you!Podcast website
Listen to Hope In The Halls, No Compromise and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Hope In The Halls
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.