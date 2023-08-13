Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hope In The Halls

Podcast Hope In The Halls
Nathan Kistler
Nathan & Amber Kistler minister to the most powerful people on the planet! Join them as they share about the work in Washington and stories that will inspir...
Government
Available Episodes

  • Can A Democrat Be A Christian?
    Nathan and Amber discuss some very interesting opportunities they have had to share Jesus across party lines with Members of Congress. They also discuss whether a democrat can be a Christian.
    8/13/2023
    46:34
  • Isn't Washington A God Forsaken Place?
    Intro to the duo who share Jesus with the most powerful people on the planet! How it started, how its going and what God is doing in Washington!
    8/10/2023
    40:13

About Hope In The Halls

Nathan & Amber Kistler minister to the most powerful people on the planet! Join them as they share about the work in Washington and stories that will inspire and encourage you!
