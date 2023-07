Hope in Real Life with Jason Gore

M.E.S.H.: It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Each of us has a deep purpose in life, but if we're not healthy we'll never fulfill it. Likewise, if we don't care for ourselves, we won't be able to effectively care for others. Join Jason as he talks about the importance of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health and how to be honest with yourself when you're not okay.7:41 How Do We Know If We're Unhealthy? 13:13 Making a Routine27:00 We All Need Hope In Our Lives