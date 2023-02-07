Hope in Real Life with Jason Gore

Tomorrow can be different from today.
Our lives often leave us feeling hopeless—like nothing will ever change. But perspective is everything. When you know ...
Jason's Journey: Finding Hope + Purpose
Jason Gore would not be the man he is today if it weren’t for the people who have stopped and invested in him along the way. In the inaugural episode of Hope In Real Life, Jason explains that this is a chance for him to do the same for others—to share some wisdom and to share some hope he's found in facing life's challenges head-on.1:27 Who is Jason Gore?9:50 Learning Resiliency27:01 Hope In Real Life’s VisionWatch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/aadfS8etv-Y To subscribe on our YouTube channel, head to https://www.youtube.com/@HopeInRealLife For more resources and information about the Hope In Real Life Podcast, check out https://gethope.net/hope-in-real-life/. After listening to this episode, do you have follow-up questions? Send them to [email protected]
6/29/2023
31:36
M.E.S.H.: It's Okay To Not Be Okay
Each of us has a deep purpose in life, but if we’re not healthy we’ll never fulfill it. Likewise, if we don’t care for ourselves, we won’t be able to effectively care for others. Join Jason as he talks about the importance of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health and how to be honest with yourself when you’re not okay.7:41 How Do We Know If We're Unhealthy? 13:13 Making a Routine27:00 We All Need Hope In Our LivesWatch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/sQhiKjquNIk To subscribe on our YouTube channel, head to https://www.youtube.com/@HopeInRealLife For more resources and information about the Hope In Real Life Podcast, check out https://gethope.net/hope-in-real-life/. After listening to this episode, do you have follow-up questions? Send them to [email protected] Mentioned During this Episode:Hope Quotient: Measure It. Raise It. You'll Never Be the Same. by Ray Johnston- http://hopequotient.com/Emotionally Heathy Spirituality by Peter Scazzero- https://www.emotionallyhealthy.org/
6/29/2023
29:45
Mental Toughness, Pt. 1: Pushing Beyond What's Comfortable
Mental toughness comes from pushing yourself beyond what’s comfortable—it comes from doing hard things… on purpose. Life is hard. To be the best version of yourself, you can’t take the easy way out.4:00 What is Mental Toughness?10:07 God Allows Us to Go Through Trials15:40 Your Approach MattersWatch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6r4vTEz5FAs To subscribe on our YouTube channel, head to https://www.youtube.com/@HopeInRealLife For more resources and information about the Hope In Real Life Podcast, check out https://gethope.net/hope-in-real-life/. After listening to this episode, do you have follow-up questions? Send them to [email protected]
6/29/2023
21:47
Season 1 Coming Soon
Launching June 29! Hope In Real Life is all about finding hope in the midst of real-life challenges we all face.Subscribe today and get the first 3 episodes as soon as they drop.
Join Jason Gore (Lead Pastor of Hope Community Church) and host Wade Harris (aka DJ Wade-O) for a fresh perspective, practical steps, and weekly encouragement that hope really is possible… even in real life.