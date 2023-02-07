Tomorrow can be different from today. Our lives often leave us feeling hopeless—like nothing will ever change. But perspective is everything. When you know ...

Tomorrow can be different from today. Our lives often leave us feeling hopeless—like nothing will ever change. But perspective is everything. When you know ...

Launching June 29! Hope In Real Life is all about finding hope in the midst of real-life challenges we all face.Subscribe today and get the first 3 episodes as soon as they drop.

M.E.S.H.: It's Okay To Not Be Okay

About Hope in Real Life with Jason Gore

Tomorrow can be different from today. Our lives often leave us feeling hopeless—like nothing will ever change. But perspective is everything. When you know where to look, hope can be found in the spaces and places you least expect. Join Jason Gore (Lead Pastor of Hope Community Church) and host Wade Harris (aka DJ Wade-O) for a fresh perspective, practical steps, and weekly encouragement that hope really is possible… even in real life.