Kim Flottum, Jim Tew
Short, in-depth review of all things honey bees with hosts, Kim Flottum and Jim Tew More
Short, in-depth review of all things honey bees with hosts, Kim Flottum and Jim Tew More
Well... It Depends - Swarms (124)
A lot of times, when somebody asks us a bee question, the best answer we can give them is, "It Depends." In today's episode, Kim and Jim explore the topic of Swarms. Where did it come from? Where do you put it? What do you do with the queen? Should you feed them? As they explore how to manage this newly caught swarm, they realize there are no definitive answers, as there are so many answers based upon the circumstances and the beekeeper's goals. It just depends. Listen today, and let them know how you'd manage the swarm!
Marking Queens (123)
On today's episode, Kim and Jim discuss all the pros and cons about marking queens. Lots of questions come up when you mention marking queens. For most of us it's a no brainer. "Look, there's that yellow spot, there's the queen!" MARKING HER MAKES FINDING HER EASY, RIGHT? Yes, but how does that yellow spot get there? Mostly, or at least often we just buy them marked so we don't have to do it ourselves. Actually marking a queen can be a stressful moment in her life, and yours. How do you pick her up? How do you hold her? What paint do you use? What kind of brush or pen do you use? What about those contraptions that hold the queen for you? What if you get paint on her eyes? What happens if she escapes and flys away? And isn't there some law or rule about what color you use this year as opposed to last year or next? A marked queen makes keeping that colony happy, healthy, wealthy and wise is such a good idea. So this year, learn how. Here's a trick. Practice on a couple hundred drones before you mark your first queen. You'll be glad you did. What do you think? Add your thoughts to the comments below!
What About Those Springtime Bee Yard Chores (122)
Depending on where you live, spring chores were over a couple of months ago, or you'll be finishing them up about the time you check this podcast out, so we'll keep it short, sweet and important. You can make a quick list with a couple of questions. Is there enough food? When was the last time you checked for mites? Do you need to treat? How old is the comb? Is it time to replace it? Do your bees have enough room to grow? Have you reversed brood boxes? Finally, just how old is that queen. Is it time to replace her before the summer nectar flows. There's more of course. Listen today and see what Jim and Kim are up to when it comes to spring chores. What do you think? Add your thoughts to the comments below!
Lessons Learned: Memorable Meetings (121)
Are you a club president or in charge of planning meetings for your beekeeping organization? They always go well, don't they? No... of course not. They don't. What do you do when they don't? In this episode, Kim and Jim discuss their most memoriable meetings where anything that could go wrong, did go wrong. What did they do in that situation? How did they adapt planning for future meetings? Listen today to hear how they met the challenge. How would you do things differently? How can you change your plans to accommondate a similar situation. What do you think? Add your thoughts to the comments below!
What's This About Bees Eating Their Young? (120)
Jim got a call from a listener who had a question. She wrote, "I went out to my bees early this week, and in front of the hive and on the landing board I saw partially eaten larvae, larva skins and a mess, all over. What could cause that to happen?" Today, Kim and Jim discuss they reason why adult bees eat the larvae. There has been some research on that subject but not much. Is it the lack of protein between pollen flows? Hygienic behavior, including the disposal of infected or varroa infested larva? Robbers eating larva as well as stealing honey? Listen today and see if there are more reasons our Florida listener found partially eaten and completely eaten larvae in front of her hives in the first week of spring. What do you think? Add your thoughts to the comments below!
About Honey Bee Obscura Podcast
Short, in-depth review of all things honey bees with hosts, Kim Flottum and Jim Tew
