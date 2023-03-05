Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Andrea Burkly and Jessica Hutchison
  • Honey, I lost my village! Feeling Lonely in a Connected World
    We live in a world where you can “friend” someone with one little click, but the women we talk to report feeling more isolated and alone than ever.  In a more connected world than ever, why do women feel increasingly isolated and alone?Welcome to today’s episode, where we will be getting honest about losing connection in a modernized world. 
    5/3/2023
    26:52
  • Let's Get to Know One Another
    This is not your typical introduction episode. Sure, we'll share some of our stories with you and explain why we started this podcast. Plus, we'll let you know what you can expect from us every week, but we'll do it in our own way.  You are listening to Honest Women, the podcast for every woman trying to juggle the relationships, roles, and responsibilities that come with modern womanhood and finding it a little harder than she thought it would be. The honest conversation starts now!
    5/3/2023
    32:23
  • Your Hard is Hard! Dealing with the Responsibility and Stress of Life.
    On any given day, we work with women who are carrying an unimaginable amount of responsibility and stress, who are burnt out and exhausted, and who are often dealing with something significant!… and nine times out of ten, after they share something genuinely heartbreaking, they follow it up with “But it doesn’t matter, I have so much to be grateful for… other people have real problems, this is no big deal.”  Is that true? Your challenges don’t count because they’re familiar or someone else has it worse.  Let’s take a few minutes to talk about it, one honest woman to another.
    5/3/2023
    30:32
  • A Sneak Peek at What's to Come!
    If you’re anything like us - and we have good reason to believe you are! - you have a podcast feed full of experts, providing content to make you better - a better woman, wife, mother, and human…more organized, productive, grateful, smarter, and happier.Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat - this is not a self-improvement podcast. As therapists, we have the unique opportunity to work with women who share the most vulnerable parts of their lives with us.  And you know what we’ve learned? The things that stress them out - the things that keep them up at night - the things that make them feel so broken and alone are the exact exact same things that we face in our own lives, too.We’ve spent about a bajillion hours learning how to do therapy well, and do you want to know what helps people more than anything else? Connection and honest conversations. So we’re taking the honest conversations we have about the struggles of being a modern-day woman, out of the therapy room and into your earbuds, so that no matter what you’re doing and no matter where you are...  you’re not alone in this.Welcome to Honest Women!
    4/11/2023
About Honest Women

Welcome to the Honest Women podcast, a no b.s. space for women who have had their fill of hearing from experts on how to do better and be more, and are ready to connect in the right here, right now mess that is modern womanhood. We are a couple of women, who just happen to be therapists, sharing honest conversations, moments of recognition, a few f-bombs, and the truth that no matter what you’re going through, you are not alone.

Join the honest conversation, every Wednesday beginning May 3rd!

