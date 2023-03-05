A Sneak Peek at What's to Come!

If you’re anything like us - and we have good reason to believe you are! - you have a podcast feed full of experts, providing content to make you better - a better woman, wife, mother, and human…more organized, productive, grateful, smarter, and happier.Let’s get one thing straight right off the bat - this is not a self-improvement podcast. As therapists, we have the unique opportunity to work with women who share the most vulnerable parts of their lives with us. And you know what we’ve learned? The things that stress them out - the things that keep them up at night - the things that make them feel so broken and alone are the exact exact same things that we face in our own lives, too.We’ve spent about a bajillion hours learning how to do therapy well, and do you want to know what helps people more than anything else? Connection and honest conversations. So we’re taking the honest conversations we have about the struggles of being a modern-day woman, out of the therapy room and into your earbuds, so that no matter what you’re doing and no matter where you are... you’re not alone in this.Welcome to Honest Women!