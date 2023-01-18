Grow Weed at Home with Homegrown Cannabis Co.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. is America's premium seed bank, but we don't just stop at supplying growers with top quality cannabis seeds. We publish a wealth of educa... More
Integrated Pest Management: Preparing Your Garden for a Brand New Growing Season.
Podcast episode (2) description:Welcome to Grow Weed at Home, the cannabis podcast where we explore everything you need to know to cultivate your own marijuana plants at home. In this episode, we are joined by Matthew Gates, an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) specialist from the renowned Zenthynol.com.Matthew discusses the importance of ensuring your garden is properly prepared for planting, from an IPM perspective. He breaks down the crucial steps growers need to take to minimize the risk of pests and diseases, and offers practical tips for both indoor and outdoor cultivation methods.From soil preparation to selecting the right compost, listeners will learn about the necessary measures to take before planting cannabis. Additionally, Matthew also offers insights on how to spot early signs of pests or diseases and what to do in case of an infestation.If you're a cannabis grower looking to maximize your yield and ensure healthy plants, tune in to this episode of "Grow Weed at Home" and learn from an expert in IPM.
5/3/2023
39:26
High Hopes: Navigating Your Weed Garden
Welcome to the latest episode of the Grow Weed at Home podcast, hosted by Parker Curtis, with special guest Nate Hammer. In this episode, the duo gives us an update on what's happening in their garden, sharing their knowledge on past pest problems they've encountered and the new remedies they've implemented.
We also hear about some of the fantastic guests that have visited the garden in the past, including legendary former NFL player Ricky Williams and renowned cannabis cultivator Kyle Kushman.
Don't miss this jam-packed episode of the cannabis growing podcast. Whether you're a seasoned expert or just starting out, you're sure to learn something new that will help elevate your growing game.
4/20/2023
31:02
Homegrown Marijuana: Create a Hydroponic Growing System in Your Own Home
We are back with long-time cannabis grower and book author, Joshua Sheets, to hear all about his life in marijuana and his inspiration into helping people to grow at home! Another info-packed episode! Stay tuned!
2/9/2023
1:04:38
Hydroponics, Grow Tips and the Affect Grow Lights Can Have on Circadian Rhythm
In this week's episode of the Homegrown Potcast Kronic sits down with Mitchell Gorgichuk of Visionary Hydroponics and break down some amazing Hydroponic tips and tricks, along with how Gorgichuk’s Circadian Rhythm was drastically affected from his grow lights late at night! You won't want to miss out on this amazing episode. Stay tuned!
1/25/2023
1:09:00
From Marijuana Inmate to Cannabis Book Author: Interviewing Joshua Sheets
In today’s episode of the Homegrown Potcast, Kronic sits down to chat with a long time veteran of cannabis advocacy, Joshua Sheets. From growing cannabis, landing in prison for cultivating it, and now in more recent years - writing a book about setting up a hydroponic grow system at home.
You won’t want to miss out on this amazing episode!
Stay tuned!
Homegrown Cannabis Co. is America's premium seed bank, but we don't just stop at supplying growers with top quality cannabis seeds. We publish a wealth of educational content in conjunction with some of our closest collaborators, such as Kyle Kushman, Steve DeAngelo and Swami Chaitanya who will help you learn how to grow weed.
We want to teach our customers how to grow marijuana, growing cannabis can be an intimidating adventure but we're here to help. Join host Kronic as he shows you everything you need to know about growing marijuana plants. Want weed growing instructions? Look no further!