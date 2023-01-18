Grow Weed at Home with Homegrown Cannabis Co.

Integrated Pest Management: Preparing Your Garden for a Brand New Growing Season.

Podcast episode (2) description:Welcome to Grow Weed at Home, the cannabis podcast where we explore everything you need to know to cultivate your own marijuana plants at home. In this episode, we are joined by Matthew Gates, an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) specialist from the renowned Zenthynol.com.Matthew discusses the importance of ensuring your garden is properly prepared for planting, from an IPM perspective. He breaks down the crucial steps growers need to take to minimize the risk of pests and diseases, and offers practical tips for both indoor and outdoor cultivation methods.From soil preparation to selecting the right compost, listeners will learn about the necessary measures to take before planting cannabis. Additionally, Matthew also offers insights on how to spot early signs of pests or diseases and what to do in case of an infestation.If you're a cannabis grower looking to maximize your yield and ensure healthy plants, tune in to this episode of "Grow Weed at Home" and learn from an expert in IPM.