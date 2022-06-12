Home Impodcast: A Home Improvement TV Show, Tim Allen, and '90s Podcast

A podcast about the exploits of Tim Taylor and the rest of the Home Improvement gang hosted by Adam and Jordan. Listen as they recap each episode from the 1990s...
“A Christmas to Remember” – The Santa Clauses
We’re taking on the season finale of The Santa Clauses with “A Christmas to Remember.” We talk through our favorite moments and rank the series among the other movies. Listen now!
12/20/2022
“Across the Yule-verse” – The Santa Clauses
This week, we travel “Across the Yule-verse.” We also chat about visions of Santa, Krampus, Ghosts, and much more. Listen now!
12/13/2022
“The Shoes Off the Bed Clause” – The Santa Clauses
We’re back to talk about “The Shoes Off the Bed Clause.” We chat about Simon gone bad, the Calvin’s taking Chicago, and take the ultimate Santa Clause quiz. Listen now!
12/6/2022
“Into the Wobbly Woods” – The Santa Clauses
We are here to recap “Into the Wobbly Woods” from The Santa Clauses. In this episode, we chat Tim Allen and Kal Penn chemistry and the mysterious Christmas Witch. We also take a Christmas tree quiz. Listen now!
11/29/2022
“The Secessus Clause” – The Santa Clauses
Episode 2 of the Santa Clauses is here and we chat about who would make a good replacement for Santa. We also talk about our history with Spelling Bees and our history with Saint Nicholas in school plays. Listen now!