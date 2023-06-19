Trailer - Holy/Hurt: A Podcast Exploring Spiritual Trauma and Healing

What is spiritual trauma? How does it impact us? And are there paths toward healing? In this series, Hillary McBride (PhD, RPsych, RCC) explores these questions, sharing her research, clinical experience, and embodied approach, and engaging with other mental health professionals and people with lived experience of spiritual trauma. This series offers an informed and gentle invitation toward learning and healing, designed specifically for people who have experienced various kinds of spiritual trauma, and can be used either individually or in community. For those who simply want to learn more about spiritual trauma, this podcast will help you consider how you can help build healthier communities and love your neighbour with greater compassion and wisdom. While this series addresses stories and trauma situated within the Church, it is intended for a broad audience and does not presume particular spiritual practices or beliefs. Holy/Hurt: A Podcast Exploring Spiritual Trauma and Healing is sponsored by Sanctuary Mental Health Ministries. Credits Written and recorded by: Hillary McBride Executive producer: Leslie Roberts Sound editing: Bradley Danyluk and Micaela Peragallo Music and scoring: Jon Guerra, adapted from the album Ordinary Ways, strings performed by Valerie Guerra Logo and art: Courtney Searcy Featured voices: William Matthews, Roberto Che Espinoza, Alison Cook, K.J. Ramsey, Mark Charles, and J.S. Park Learn more at holyhurtpodcast.com