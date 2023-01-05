Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
This is where the Streets and Black Excellence meet!  Sit down with Big Court as he delivers a unique brand of unfiltered content joined by some of the biggest ... More
This is where the Streets and Black Excellence meet!  Sit down with Big Court as he delivers a unique brand of unfiltered content joined by some of the biggest ... More

  • Zoe Tha Roasta Talks Growing Up In Oakland, Prison Time, Beating 3 Life Sentences, Too Short, E-40, And Wack100.
    Zoe Da Roasta is a former Rapper and Gangster from Oakland, Ca that has a reputation in the streets and music industry that precedes him. Zoe sits down with Big Court and shared his journey through the streets of Oakland and several prison sentences.
    5/9/2023
    1:21:50
  • Lil Sodi Talks LA Politics, Nipsey Hussle, Freddie Gibbs, Jeezy, Monster Kody, Charleston White And Touring With Afroman.
    Los Angeles artist Lil Sodi recently sat down with Big Court of the Holdin’ Court Podcast, and discussed a few things. He speaks on His time with Atlanta artist Jeezy, being confronted by Monster Kody, his relationship with Nipsey Hussle, and more.
    5/3/2023
    1:51:59
  • Melvin Farmer Talks Raymond Washington, Charleston White, Early Life Gangbanging, Time In Prison, And Work In Legislation.
    Melvin Farmer is one of the co-founders of the street gang Eight Trey Gangsta Crips that was formed in the 70's in the South Central Los Angeles. Melvin was good friend with Crip founder Raymond Washington and notorious Crip member Stanley "Tookie" Williams who was convicted for a quadruple homicide and ultimately executed by the State of California. Melvin Farmer has been arrested over 60 times and after lengthy prison stints he began working in the community to curb gang violence and help write legislation that would help 3 strike offenders.
    5/2/2023
    1:05:37
  • Rachel Renee' On Growing Up In KC/LA, Being A Business Owner, Top 5 Rappers Of All Time, And Co-Hosting With Her Dad Big Court.
    Rachel Renee' is a licensed Financial Advisor and owner of Goat Moves, Inc. She is also Big Courts oldest daughter and new co-host of Holdin Court Podcast.
    5/1/2023
    1:56:07
  • C-Bo Talks Mozzy, Brotha Lynch Hung, Master P, Fat Tone, Prison Time And His Legendary Rap Career
    C-Bo, born Shawn “Cowboy” Thomas on 1971 in the Garden Block area of Sacramento, California. He has sold over 3.5 million albums independently since 1993. He is currently signed to West Coast Mafia Records. C-Bo, notoriously known for his relationship with law enforcement, was one of the first rappers to be jailed due to his lyrical content, a scathing critique of political officials and police on his track "Deadly Game", and unsuccessfully argued for appeal 3 times, while gaining nationwide attention for arguably his most successful mainstream album. He was arrested in California in 1998, under the suspicion that his violent rap lyrics violated his parole.He then in Ohio, rapped his court statement to the presiding judge, who gave C-Bo probation on the condition that he also rap in a Public Service Announcement. Apart from his extensive work as a solo artist he has also worked with a wide variety of known Rappers such as Tupac Shakur, E-40, Yukmouth, Spice 1, Tech N9ne, Dru Down, Kokane, Daz Dillinger and Brotha Lynch Hung. C-Bo is also part of the bay-area super group Thug Lordz, along with frequent collaborators Spice 1 and Yukmouth.
    3/14/2023
    1:57:31

This is where the Streets and Black Excellence meet!  Sit down with Big Court as he delivers a unique brand of unfiltered content joined by some of the biggest names in entertainment to share their experiences and discuss trending topics in the culture. Joined by Ken Schoech "Producer Ken" an industry executive and his partner in crime for more than 20 years, they Hold Court over the current state of entertainment in the industry. Big Court got his first experience doing radio with Master P as co-host of Doin The Most on Playboy Radio. Radio Program Director J Tweezy noticed Big Court's knack for insightful conversation and encouraged him to create a Podcast. Big Court's experience in the streets and vast knowledge of the culture coupled with his intellectual and introspective commentary sets this show apart. HCP brilliantly blends the urban experience with current topics and popular culture as guests are able to document their journey on the show. "Holdin' Court Theme Song" Produced & Performed By: Suli4Q FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIAFollow The Holdin’ Court Podcasthttps://www.facebook.com/holdincourtpodcasthttps://www.instagram.com/holdincourtpodcastFollow Big Courthttps://www.facebook.com/bigcourtofficialhttps://www.instagram.com/iambigcourtFollow Producer Kenhttps://www.instagram.com/northboundenthttps://www.twitter.com/northboundentnorthboundent on SnapchatMusic: Suli4Qhttps://www.instagram.com/suli4qPublicity: August Keenhttps://www.instagram.com/augustkeenBusiness Contact - [email protected]
