C-Bo Talks Mozzy, Brotha Lynch Hung, Master P, Fat Tone, Prison Time And His Legendary Rap Career
C-Bo, born Shawn “Cowboy” Thomas on 1971 in the Garden Block area of Sacramento, California. He has sold over 3.5 million albums independently since 1993. He is currently signed to West Coast Mafia Records. C-Bo, notoriously known for his relationship with law enforcement, was one of the first rappers to be jailed due to his lyrical content, a scathing critique of political officials and police on his track "Deadly Game", and unsuccessfully argued for appeal 3 times, while gaining nationwide attention for arguably his most successful mainstream album. He was arrested in California in 1998, under the suspicion that his violent rap lyrics violated his parole.He then in Ohio, rapped his court statement to the presiding judge, who gave C-Bo probation on the condition that he also rap in a Public Service Announcement. Apart from his extensive work as a solo artist he has also worked with a wide variety of known Rappers such as Tupac Shakur, E-40, Yukmouth, Spice 1, Tech N9ne, Dru Down, Kokane, Daz Dillinger and Brotha Lynch Hung. C-Bo is also part of the bay-area super group Thug Lordz, along with frequent collaborators Spice 1 and Yukmouth.