Hold These Truths with Dan Crenshaw

How to Talk to Radical Environmentalists 101 | Mark Mills

Manhattan Institute senior fellow Mark Mills is a physicist and venture capitalist in the field of emerging energy technologies. Mark joined Rep. Crenshaw to discuss the physics-driven trade-offs of transitioning to wind, solar, and electric vehicles. How many miles do you need to drive an EV just to break even on the carbon emissions it took to make one battery? How did China in one month wipe out 15 years of Germany’s carbon savings? Why do electricity rates continue to rise with the transition to “cheaper” green energy? We answer all these questions and much more as we look at how renewables rank against oil, gas, and nuclear in terms of costs, emissions, land-use impact, and net societal benefits. Mark P. Mills is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a faculty fellow at Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science. He is the host of The Last Optimist podcast and the author of “The Cloud Revolution: How the Convergence of New Technologies Will Unleash the Next Economic Boom and a Roaring 2020s.” Follow him on Twitter @MarkPMills