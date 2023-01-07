Hold These Truths with Dan Crenshaw

Congressman Dan Crenshaw joins the world's leading experts for deep and insightful conversations about the most important issues facing us today.
The Politics of Climate Science | Roger Pielke, Jr.
Climate scientist Roger Pielke, Jr joined Rep. Crenshaw to talk about the intersection of climate science and politics. Roger describes what good science looks like and the challenge that climate scientists face with the unbiased reporting of facts. They examine the good and bad projections in the latest IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report and how confident we can feel about carbon emissions impact on sea levels, global temperatures, and extreme weather events. And they discuss how all this data should be interpreted by politicians to craft the energy policies which affect every aspect of our lives. Roger Pielke, Jr is a professor of Environmental Studies at UC-Boulder and Senior Fellow at the Breakthrough Institute. He was previously a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. His substack is The Honest Broker. Follow him on Twitter @RogerPielkeJr.
7/1/2023
1:09:06
How to Talk to Radical Environmentalists 101 | Mark Mills
Manhattan Institute senior fellow Mark Mills is a physicist and venture capitalist in the field of emerging energy technologies. Mark joined Rep. Crenshaw to discuss the physics-driven trade-offs of transitioning to wind, solar, and electric vehicles. How many miles do you need to drive an EV just to break even on the carbon emissions it took to make one battery? How did China in one month wipe out 15 years of Germany’s carbon savings? Why do electricity rates continue to rise with the transition to “cheaper” green energy? We answer all these questions and much more as we look at how renewables rank against oil, gas, and nuclear in terms of costs, emissions, land-use impact, and net societal benefits. Mark P. Mills is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a faculty fellow at Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science. He is the host of The Last Optimist podcast and the author of “The Cloud Revolution: How the Convergence of New Technologies Will Unleash the Next Economic Boom and a Roaring 2020s.” Follow him on Twitter @MarkPMills
6/24/2023
59:28
Art of the (Debt Ceiling) Deal | Rep. Garret Graves
Rep. Garret Graves was one of Speaker McCarthy’s lead negotiators on the debt ceiling deal with the White House. He joined Rep. Crenshaw to describe what really happened in negotiations behind closed doors, the strategies they used to maximize their leverage against Biden, and how they dealt with the blowback after false rumors about the deal started circulating among their Republican colleagues. Congressman Garret Graves represents the 6th District of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter at @RepGarretGraves.
6/22/2023
33:56
The Forensics Revolution That’s Cracking Unsolvable Cold Cases | David Mittelman
David Mittelman is the founder and CEO of Othram, Inc – a private DNA laboratory that invented a revolutionary new method to recover and analyze forensic evidence from decades-old unsolved murder cases. David joined Rep. Crenshaw to explain how his laboratory is solving cases which were impossible to crack using conventional forensic analysis. We learn all about the science behind DNA forensics, how law enforcement utilizes it today, and how Othram’s new technology is pushing the limits of what was once thought possible. Learn more about the cold cases Othram has solved here: https://othram.com/recent_casework.html
6/13/2023
1:01:06
What’s Wrong with American Healthcare, and How to Fix It | Dr. Marty Makary
Dr. Marty Makary joined Rep. Crenshaw to explain how American healthcare pricing works, why the costs are skyrocketing, and what we need to do to fix it. Dr. Makary demystifies the convoluted system of middlemen, kickbacks, and hidden costs which have created so much confusion in the insurance marketplace. Rep. Crenshaw and Dr. Makary also discuss how conservatives could better articulate their vision for a more perfect system. The conversation ends with a look at lessons learned from COVID data and what it tells us about masking, lockdowns, and the vaccine. Dr. Marty Makary is a professor at the John Hopkins School of Medicine and the New York Times bestselling author of “The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care--and How to Fix It.” Follow him on Twitter at @MartyMakary.