In our brand new HistoryExtra podcast series, travel journalist and history fan Paul Bloomfield virtually roams the streets and sites of great European metropol...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
History's greatest cities | Season 2
Why do some settlements become great centres of international influence, while others languish and ebb away? And how have Europe’s most important urban centres been shaped by geography, climate, resources, individual personalities, collective culture and sheer serendipity?
In series two of our HistoryExtra podcast series, History’s Greatest Cities, travel writer and history buff Paul Bloomfield virtually explores some of Europe’s most intriguing cities in the company of expert historian guides. Together they’ll roam the streets and sites, discovering stories of foundation, invasion, expansion and devastation. And along the way, they’ll even share some insider tips for getting to the historic heart of each destination.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
7/21/2023
4:02
Athens
In this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most historic cities, Paul Cartledge delves back through thousands of years to unearth the glories and trials of the Greek capital
In episode eight of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Professor Paul Cartledge for a trip to Athens. Delving back through thousands of years of often tumultuous history they visit monuments dating back to before the days of the world's original democracy, as well as reminders of the later Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman eras. Along the way, Paul introduces some of the fascinating personalities that shaped Athens and the world around it, and offers some top advice for history-loving explorers.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/14/2023
1:01:32
Oslo
In this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most historic cities, Eleanor Rosamund Barraclough leads an expedition through the Norwegian capital’s lengthy history
In episode seven of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian, author and broadcaster Dr Eleanor Rosamund Barraclough for a journey around Oslo. Together, they explore the city’s Viking origins, medieval fortifications, modern museums and its scenic hinterland, and meet some of the characters who influenced its evolution. Plus, Eleanor offers up some top advice for history-loving globetrotters.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/7/2023
50:50
Paris
In episode six of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Professor Colin Jones for a jaunt around Paris. Together they stroll along boulevards and riverbanks and around the bastions and burial sites of this captivating city, as well as visiting a few places of worship and entertainment along the way. Plus, Colin introduces some of the many characters who influenced Paris over the centuries, and offers some top tips to history-loving travellers.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
3/31/2023
48:56
Istanbul
In episode five of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Professor Bettany Hughes for a tour of Istanbul. Together they lead us through the streets, mosques, museums, palaces and bazaars of the city, reconstructing the story of this captivating city across the millennia. Along the way, Bettany reveals little-known truths about the character of Istanbul, and offers some top advice for history-loving travellers.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
In our brand new HistoryExtra podcast series, travel journalist and history fan Paul Bloomfield virtually roams the streets and sites of great European metropolises in the company of a series of expert historian guides. Together they’ll be delving into each city’s origin myths and uncovering stories of shifting populations, conflict, culture, turbulence and triumph. And along the way, they’ll highlight some top tourist tips for history-loving globetrotters.