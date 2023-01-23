0.17. Dip Me in Honey & Throw Me To the Lesbians: Queer Feminist Restaurant History
Anyone remember that pin & bumper sticker with the slogan that serves as the title for this episode? Well, I hope you're hungry, because we're talking lesbians and food in this interview with Dr. Alex Ketchum, Director of the Just Feminist Tech and Scholarship Lab, lecturer, and author, whose work integrates food, environmental, technological, and gender history. We talk about her latest book, Ingredients for Revolution: A History of American Feminist Restaurants, Cafes, and Coffeehouses, the first history of the more than 230 feminist and lesbian-feminist restaurants, cafes, and coffeehouses that existed in the United States from 1972 to the present. We dive into the ways these institutions provided spaces and community to tackle questions around the intersections between feminism, food justice, queer rights, and other social justice movements while serving as training grounds for women workers and entrepreneurs, as well as what the landscape of queer feminist restaurants looks like today. You can order your copy of Ingredients for Revolution for 20% off (for U.S. readers) through University of Chicago Press, or through Concordia University Press for Canadian readers, and listen to the accompanying podcast, full of interviews with others in the food justice and feminism world, at TheFeministRestaurantProject.com Where To Find Dr. Alex Ketchum Online: www.alexketchum.ca www.thefeministrestaurantproject.com @aketchum22 on Twitter @dr.alexketchum on Instagram