History Goes Bump: Ghost Tours For The Mind

Podcast dedicated to the side of history that goes bump in the night.
Salem Witch Trials Redux
Salem just has a haunting air about it that oozes through every brick, tombstone and t-shirt shop. Salem and witches have become intertwined through the years and a study in human psychology surrounding the events of the Salem Witch Trials reveals a very heinous side to humanity. On this redux, Diane and Kelly revisit the Salem Witch Trials and discuss their recent trip to this amazing city. Join us as we explore the history, curses and hauntings spawned by the Salem Witch Trials. Music used in this episode: Main Theme: Lurking in the Dark by Muse Music with Groove Studios Outro Music: Happy Fun Punk by Muse Music with Groove Studios All other music licensing: PODCASTMUSIC.COM License Synchronization, Mechanical, Master Use and Performance Direct License for a Single Podcast Series under current monthly subscription. Which Witch's Brew is Which by John Mazzei Witch's Front Porch
6/27/2023
38:04
Ep. 492 - Haunted Cemeteries 26
There really is no place quite as peaceful as a graveyard. The dead generally don't talk. Introverts don't have to pretend to read a book to remain undisturbed. Extraverts can take comfort in the fact that they are surrounded by a captive audience. Everyone can take solace in the idea that when they are gone, they will have a spot to keep their memory alive. Perhaps this is why so many of these cemeteries seem to be haunted. A spirit just wants to be near their memorial. Join us as we feature haunted cemeteries from England, Arkansas, Minnesota, Vermont, Florida, and Illinois! The Moment in Oddity features Got Milk? and This Month in History features the birth of Mildred J. Hill. Check out the website: http://historygoesbump.com Show notes can be found here: https://historygoesbump.blogspot.com/2023/06/hgb-ep-492-haunted-cemeteries-26.html Become an Executive Producer: http://patreon.com/historygoesbump Music used in this episode: Main Theme: Lurking in the Dark by Muse Music with Groove Studios (Moment in Oddity) Vanishing by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4578-vanishing License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license (This Month in History) In Your Arms by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3906-in-your-arms License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Outro Music: Happy Fun Punk by Muse Music with Groove Studios The following music was used for this media project: Music: Graveyard Shift by Kevin MacLeod Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3823-graveyard-shift License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Music: Halloween Atmosphäre 2 Graveyard by Frank Schroeter Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/8208-halloween-atmosphare-2-graveyard License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Picture: Peter Holmes / All Saints Church, Patcham / CC BY-SA 2.0
6/22/2023
41:09
Phantasmal Crime 21 - The Lawson Family Murders
Familicide is impossible to understand. How does a family member kill their entire family? The Lawson Family Murders took place on Christmas Day in 1929. Left in the wake of Charlie Lawson's murderous rampage were the bodies of his wife and six of his children. Also left behind is some spiritual residue in several locations connected to the murders. Intro and Outro music: Bad Players - Licensed under a non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-assignable, single-site, worldwide, royalty-free license agreement with Muse Music c/o Groove Studios. The following music was used for this media project: Music: Reflection by Stanislav Vyssochin Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/10988-reflection License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Steven Pappas performs the Lawson Family Murders Shotgun FX: luminalace at SoundBible
6/20/2023
18:49
Ep. 491 - Glen Tavern Inn
The Glen Tavern Inn is located in Santa Paula, California and was a hotel that prospered during the California oil boom. When Prohibition was enacted, the hotel adapted as a speakeasy and brothel. People have died in the hotel and some of their spirits may still be here. A tragic flood in the city left behind spiritual residue as well. Join us as we share the history and hauntings connected to and inside of the Glen Tavern Inn! The Moment in Oddity features Queen Genepil and This Month in History features the birth of Jack Dempsey. Our location was suggested by Anna Frias. Check out the website: http://historygoesbump.com Show notes can be found here: https://historygoesbump.blogspot.com/2023/06/hgb-ep-491-glen-tavern-inn.html Become an Executive Producer: http://patreon.com/historygoesbump Music used in this episode: Main Theme: Lurking in the Dark by Muse Music with Groove Studios (Moment in Oddity) Vanishing by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4578-vanishing License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license (This Month in History) In Your Arms by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3906-in-your-arms License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Outro Music: Happy Fun Punk by Muse Music with Groove Studios The following music was used for this media project: Music: Deathmatch by Sascha Ende Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/445-deathmatch License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
6/15/2023
30:07
Ripley's Odditorium Redux
Many claim that St. Augustine, Florida is one of the most haunted cities in all of America. We are willing to believe that based on our experiences there and considering that the city has been settled for over 450 years, its a defendable claim. One of the oldest structures here and most unique in architectural styling is Ripley's Odditorium. This was once the Castle Warden and stories of hauntings here have persisted for years. Join us as we share the history and hauntings of Ripley's Odditorium. Music used in this episode: Main Theme: Lurking in the Dark by Muse Music with Groove Studios Outro Music: Happy Fun Punk by Muse Music with Groove Studios The following music was used for this media project: Music: Ma'am Alien by Keith Wolk Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/9764-maam-alien License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Artist website: https://keithwolk.com/
Podcast dedicated to the side of history that goes bump in the night. Every episode's content features community time that includes listener mail and experiences, a “Moment In Oddity” and “History Of The Day” segments and then interviews and discussions about a historic location, event or person and the hauntings associated with the subject of the particular show. The tagline for the show is “Ghost tours for the theater of the mind” and our goal is to entertain you while creeping you out just a bit.