25. Religion as Story
All religions serve the same function, they help people cope with the uncertainties of life and death. They explain the mysteries of the supernatural and the meaning of the soul. All religions define the place of humans in the cosmos and reinforce social and political values. Even the most exotic religious beliefs serve at least one of these universal functions.
8/22/2023
13:10
24. Magnificat
The Magnificat is a hymn, also known as the Canticle of Mary. Its name comes from the incipit of the Latin version of the text taken from the Gospel of Luke where it is spoken by Mary upon the occasion of her Visitation to her cousin Elizabeth. In the narrative, after Mary greets Elizabeth, who is pregnant with John the Baptist, the latter moves within Elizabeth's womb. Elizabeth praises Mary for her faith using words partially reflected in the Hail Mary prayer, and Mary responds with what is now known as the Magnificat, one of the eight most ancient Christian hymns and perhaps the earliest Marian hymn.
8/17/2023
10:17
23. Visitation
Upon learning that she would conceive and bear a son through a virgin birth and become the mother of Jesus, Mary hurriedly prepares for a trip to see her aged relative Elizabeth, the only person she knows who will be able to understand her situation, for Elizabeth also is miraculously with child.
8/15/2023
10:36
22. Are the Biblical scriptures Trustworthy?
Let’s conclude tackling the fundamental question, How reliable is the Bible?
8/10/2023
10:01
21. Pseudographical Christian Texts
Let’s examine certain Christian texts written in the name of another person by an anonymous author called Pseudographical works, which are pieces of writing that are falsely ascribed to someone other than the actual author.
