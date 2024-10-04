Episode 5 - "The Privileged"

NOTE: To enjoy this immersive 3-D audio drama experience, use of AirPods, headphones, or other on-ear listening device is strongly recommended. Once more, the cylinders unearth memories Gabe didn't know he had as Agent Davis appears at the Houdini’s back door, panic-stricken. He and Grigsby have been suspended and Grigsby has disappeared. Sure this has to something do with the Dare investigation, he begs Harry and Bess to stop – but his visit and his warning makes them more determined than ever. Securing invitations to a high society ball at the palatial home of Mrs. Elizabeth Ivory (Sara Botsford). The Houdini's meet Dare face-to-face at last. Supremely secure is own power, Dare engages Harry in a tense verbal sparring match that culminates in a not-so-veiled threat against Harry and Bess to stop their investigation.