NOTE: To enjoy this immersive 3-D audio drama experience, use of AirPods, headphones, or other on-ear listening device is strongly recommended. Professor Gabe Strasser (Santiago Cabrera) finds himself browsing one evening in an out-of-the-way curio shop. Drawn to an antique trunk that allegedly belonged to Harry Houdini, Gabe impulsively purchases the case. After he gets the trunk home, Gabe is startled to find a hidden compartment that contains a set of antique wax phonograph cylinders and a yellowed letter signed by the man himself – Harry Houdini! With the letter in hand and curiosity piqued, Gabe sets out to find a way to listen to the century-old recordings...
--------
18:18
Episode 2 - "The Gramophone"
NOTE: To enjoy this immersive 3-D audio drama experience, use of AirPods, headphones, or other on-ear listening device is strongly recommended. Listening to Houdini's voice on the first cylinder, Gabe is transported to January 6, 1906. Harry Houdini has just performed a spectacular jailbreak when he is approached by two Secret Service agents – young Agent Davis (Nolan Gerard Funk) and veteran Agent Grigsby (M.C. Gainey). The agents press Houdini into their service, as a known expert on debunking fraud mediums, to meet with one who may have evidence - from beyond the veil - that there may be more to the murder of President William McKinley five years earlier than meets the eye...
--------
15:52
Episode 3 - "The Medium"
NOTE: To enjoy this immersive 3-D audio drama experience, use of AirPods, headphones, or other on-ear listening device is strongly recommended. Harry meets with the medium Madam Koslova where she recounts a séance she performed for a group of wealthy socialites led by ruthless industrialist Lyford Dare (Ian Anthony Dale), during which President McKinley “spoke” through her, accusing one of the people in the room of being his murderer. Admitting she's been “a fraud” her whole career, Koslova tells Houdini how she was faced with an experience she can’t explain, and that she's terrified that if the murderer was truly in the room during the seance, she could be the murderer's next victim!
--------
23:47
Episode 4 - "The China Bullet"
NOTE: To enjoy this immersive 3-D audio drama experience, use of AirPods, headphones, or other on-ear listening device is strongly recommended. Mystified and unsettled by what he's hearing, feeling, and remembering, Gabe sets out to authenticate the cylinders. Meeting with the "tech godmother" of one of his students, Dr. Nomi Bernard (Merrin Dungey) quickly tells tells Gabe they are real. Not expecting this, Gabe's resolve to get to the bottom of what's happening to him deepens, compelling him to load the next cylinder.
--------
24:04
Episode 5 - "The Privileged"
NOTE: To enjoy this immersive 3-D audio drama experience, use of AirPods, headphones, or other on-ear listening device is strongly recommended. Once more, the cylinders unearth memories Gabe didn't know he had as Agent Davis appears at the Houdini’s back door, panic-stricken. He and Grigsby have been suspended and Grigsby has disappeared. Sure this has to something do with the Dare investigation, he begs Harry and Bess to stop – but his visit and his warning makes them more determined than ever. Securing invitations to a high society ball at the palatial home of Mrs. Elizabeth Ivory (Sara Botsford). The Houdini's meet Dare face-to-face at last. Supremely secure is own power, Dare engages Harry in a tense verbal sparring match that culminates in a not-so-veiled threat against Harry and Bess to stop their investigation.
The impulse purchase of an antique trunk at a Harlem curio shop alters the life of Professor John Gabriel Strasser, setting into motion a tectonic shift that drives him toward a profound – and profoundly dangerous – realization of who and what he is, and the centuries-old mission he will have to take on because of his newfound understanding.