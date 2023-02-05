Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Peyton Baxter & Brittany Williams
  • #1 - Sisterhood: from swinging hammers to chasing dreams
    Welcome to the Highlight Real, a podcast hosted by two sisters - ⁠Peyton Baxter⁠ and ⁠Brittany Williams⁠. On this podcast you will find ALL things REAL life. We hope this episode will make you laugh but also make you think. We answer those questions we get so often - “Wait, y’all are REALLY sisters?” “What was it like growing up?” “How do you actually work together?” “What do you do all day - just take pictures?” “Why do your boys go to school if you work from home?” … consider this your official invitation to join our family … come be our other sister! We spend a lot of time in the social media space and there’s not always time to tell the rest of the story … so that’s where the Highlight Real comes in. Unlock the untold truths and a few belly laughs with us as we navigate life together - with each other and with YOU!  Tune in every Monday at 6am ET wherever you find your podcasts! Love the Highlight Real podcast? Be sure to follow, rate and review today, as well as share this with someone who may need it! Co-hosts and Executive Producers: Peyton Baxter, Brittany Williams, Grace Reed and Justin Crawford Produced by ⁠JUST Media Be sure to follow @highlightrealpod, @peyton.baxter and @thebritwilliams
    5/8/2023
    36:28
  • TRAILER - Welcome to the Highlight Real podcast!
    Welcome to the Highlight Real, a podcast hosted by two sisters - ⁠Peyton Baxter⁠ and ⁠Brittany Williams⁠. On this podcast you will find ALL things REAL life. We plan to include those real life stories that make you laugh and make you think - all about being working mommas, sisters, the behind the scenes of the influencer world and the interesting world of being women sports agents. Our goal with this podcast is to invite listeners to join our family … come be our other sister! We spend a lot of time in the social media space and there’s not always time to tell the rest of the story … so that’s where the Highlight Real comes in. Unlock the untold truths and a few belly laughs with us as we navigate life together - with each other and with YOU!  Tune in every Monday at 6am ET wherever you find your podcasts! Love the Highlight Real podcast? Be sure to follow, rate and review today, as well as share this with someone who may need it! Co-hosts and Executive Producers: Peyton Baxter, Brittany Williams, Grace Reed and Justin Crawford Produced by ⁠JUST Media
    5/2/2023
    4:15

About Highlight Real

Welcome to the Highlight Real, a podcast hosted by two sisters - ⁠Peyton Baxter⁠ and ⁠Brittany Williams⁠. On this podcast you will find ALL things REAL life. We plan to include those real life stories that make you laugh and make you think - all about being working mommas, sisters, the behind the scenes of the influencer world and the interesting world of being women sports agents. Our goal with this podcast is to invite listeners to join our family … come be our other sister! Tune in every Monday, starting May 8!
