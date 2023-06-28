Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to High Performance Parenting in the App
Listen to High Performance Parenting in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
High Performance Parenting

High Performance Parenting

Podcast High Performance Parenting
Podcast High Performance Parenting

High Performance Parenting

High Performance Parenting
add
This is for parents who understand the calling to raise up the next generation but need help with how to apply God’s principles in their day to day lives. Greg ...
More
Kids & FamilyParenting
This is for parents who understand the calling to raise up the next generation but need help with how to apply God’s principles in their day to day lives. Greg ...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Jacquie's Reasons for Starting this Podcast
    Confident Godly Parenting + confident thankful kids = champion families for Christ. Welcome to High Performance Parenting, the place to set your compass in a crazy world. Be equipped, encouraged and engaged with Greg and Jacquie Francis. Hear Jacquie’s heart for modeling high standards with grace as she reflects on sharing and learning together with their 6 kids. Get to know that makes them so passionate about guiding parents to change the dynamics of their family- one day at a time!
    6/28/2023
    14:30

More Kids & Family podcasts

About High Performance Parenting

This is for parents who understand the calling to raise up the next generation but need help with how to apply God’s principles in their day to day lives. Greg and Jacquie are tremendous examples of how to do this, as their six children already exhibit the traits of strong character, work ethic, love for their siblings and others. They will touch on a variety of topics that are relevant to parents today like discipline, effective communication with your spouse and your children, education, and how to be intentional about developing your children’s character while maintaining family unity.
Podcast website

Listen to High Performance Parenting, Smash Boom Best: A funny, smart debate show for kids and family and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

High Performance Parenting

High Performance Parenting

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store