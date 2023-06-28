This is for parents who understand the calling to raise up the next generation but need help with how to apply God’s principles in their day to day lives. Greg ...

This is for parents who understand the calling to raise up the next generation but need help with how to apply God’s principles in their day to day lives. Greg ...

Confident Godly Parenting + confident thankful kids = champion families for Christ. Welcome to High Performance Parenting, the place to set your compass in a crazy world. Be equipped, encouraged and engaged with Greg and Jacquie Francis. Hear Jacquie’s heart for modeling high standards with grace as she reflects on sharing and learning together with their 6 kids. Get to know that makes them so passionate about guiding parents to change the dynamics of their family- one day at a time!

About High Performance Parenting

This is for parents who understand the calling to raise up the next generation but need help with how to apply God’s principles in their day to day lives. Greg and Jacquie are tremendous examples of how to do this, as their six children already exhibit the traits of strong character, work ethic, love for their siblings and others. They will touch on a variety of topics that are relevant to parents today like discipline, effective communication with your spouse and your children, education, and how to be intentional about developing your children’s character while maintaining family unity.