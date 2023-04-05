High Limit Room
High Limit Room
Welcome to Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet's 'High Limit Room' where they are joined by host Dillon Welch to talk about all things High Limit Sprint Cars and other racing topics from across the country.
More
Welcome to Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet's 'High Limit Room' where they are joined by host Dillon Welch to talk about all things High Limit Sprint Cars and other r...
More
34 Raceway Drama & Kokomo Speedway Memories | (Ep. 3)
Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet and Dillon Welch are back to recap 34 Raceway, Hahn vs. Kahne, Sprint Car safety, Kyle's Eldora win, Kokomo memories and more.
Kyle Larson And Brad Sweet React To Lakeside | (Ep. 2)
Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet and Dillon Welch are back for episode two to discuss the Lakeside opener, controversy at Pevely, the 'Choose Cone' and more.
Kyle Larson & Brad Sweet Preview Lakeside Opener | (Ep. 1)
Welcome to the 'High Limit Room' with Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet and Dillon Welch. Our first episode covers the High Rollers, the season opener for the High Limit Sprint Car Series at Lakeside, the Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge at Volunteer, Bristol Dirt and more!
