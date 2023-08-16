Evergreen – A Hidden Signal Series

In the first installment, EVERGREEN, Hannah (Lana Condor) finds herself trapped inside her boss Fin Gorale’s (Alan Cumming) subterranean biosphere named Evergre...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
We’re A Team, Remember? | Episode 9
With time running out, the imprisoned faction attempts a coup. But can Jeffrey and his team truly be defeated?
This episode contains violence and graphic language.
~~~
All 9 episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
~~~
Created by Chloe Stearns and John Wynn. From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out some of our other shows including: From Now with Richard Madden and Brian Cox, The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Blackout with Rami Malek, and many more.
8/11/2023
48:03
We Do Whatever We Need To Survive | Episode 8
Revived from deactivation, Hannah discovers Jeffrey has imprisoned her faction. But hope is regained when a desperate adversary switches sides.
This episode contains violence and graphic language.
~~~
All 9 episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
~~~
Created by Chloe Stearns and John Wynn. From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out some of our other shows including: From Now with Richard Madden and Brian Cox, The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Blackout with Rami Malek, and many more.
8/11/2023
45:34
Stop Talking, Start Climbing | Episode 7
Hannah spearheads a mission into the depths of Evergreen to fix Fin’s mistake. But they aren’t prepared for what lurks beneath The Sphere.
This episode contains violence and graphic language.
~~~
All 9 episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
~~~
Created by Chloe Stearns and John Wynn. From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out some of our other shows including: From Now with Richard Madden and Brian Cox, The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Blackout with Rami Malek, and many more.
8/11/2023
48:03
I’d Rather Die Trying | Episode 6
As Hannah and the others fight for control of Evergreen, Axel uncovers a secret in an unexplored area that changes everything.
This episode contains violence and graphic language.
~~~
All 9 episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
~~~
Created by Chloe Stearns and John Wynn. From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out some of our other shows including: From Now with Richard Madden and Brian Cox, The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Blackout with Rami Malek, and many more.
8/11/2023
44:25
We Can’t Outrun Reality | Episode 5
Cortex needs a reboot, giving each faction an opportunity to enact their plans. But there’s one player they didn’t account for.
This episode contains violence, graphic language and depiction of self-harm that may not be suitable for some listeners.
~~~
All 9 episodes will be available for free, but QCODE+ subscribers get early, uninterrupted access to new episodes. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus.
~~~
Created by Chloe Stearns and John Wynn. From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out some of our other shows including: From Now with Richard Madden and Brian Cox, The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Blackout with Rami Malek, and many more.
In the first installment, EVERGREEN, Hannah (Lana Condor) finds herself trapped inside her boss Fin Gorale’s (Alan Cumming) subterranean biosphere named Evergreen, alongside seven of the world’s greatest minds. When Fin informs the group that an asteroid has destroyed the surface of the Earth, they find themselves – forced survivors – tasked with rebuilding society. As our characters vie for control of Evergreen, alliances form and fracture as heroes turn into villains. But when Hannah discovers that Evergreen is malfunctioning, can she convince the group to work together to fix Fin’s creation before the utopia that was meant to save them.. kills them?
Created by Chloe Stearns and John Wynn (Last Known Position), Evergreen is a 9-episode psychological sci-fi thriller rooted in ego, deceit and the power of choice.
From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out some of our other shows including: Last Known Position with Gina Rodriguez, From Now with Richard Madden and Brian Cox, The Left Right Game with Tessa Thompson, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Blackout with Rami Malek, and many more.