Welcome to a very special episode of 'Hey, That's Weird.' I am overjoyed to be joined by my new friend Emily from Peru to dive in to part one of her family house ghost story. A massive, massive thanks to her for the huge effort she put in to co-create this episode with me. I literally couldn't have done it without her and i'm really proud of the outcome.



Stay tuned for next week for part two.



Emily's shout out:



Emily is a huge advocate for the oceans. Consider volunteering if you live by the ocean and partake in a clean up. Emily is also an advocate for mental health. If you're struggling, talk to someone. There is zero shame in therapy and medication.



Hey That's Weird is created on the unceeded traditional territories of the Musqueam Indian Band, Squamish Nation and the Tsleil - Waututh nation.



It is written, performed, hosted by, produced and edited by Luc Frost.



Submit your weird story! Let's make an episode together:



Instagram: @HeyThatsWeirdPodcast

Email: heythatsweirdpodcast@gmail.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/uRXY8Dksh



The original theme song is by Orhan Aydin (@oayd.photo on instagram)



Other music this week is fully licensed by Artlist and feature the following artists:



Jimmy Svensson

Okaya

Tamuz Dekel

Some Were At Sea

Alon Peretz

Yehezkel Raz

Orhan Aydin



Check them out, they're all fantastic.