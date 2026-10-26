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30 episodes
- A little different this week. I'm collaborating with UNNERVED podcast to bring you my favourite episode of their's.
Chris Fricke's UNNERVED is fantastic. If you enjoy HTW, you will also enjoy UNNERVED. I guarantee it.
Enjoy!
- Its Episode 27! its been a long time coming and I apologize for that. Life is crazy and unpredictable, But thanks for sticking around.
A big warm HTW welcome to Jamie. Jamie reached out with a few fascinating stories from her experiences living in a farm house in Indiana
Jamie is an incredibly talented artist. Visit her and her partners page on facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/theStrangeandPeculiar/
Want me make an episode with me? contact me via instagram, email or discord. Lets make fun things!
Hey That's Weird is created on the unceeded traditional territories of the Musqueam Indian Band, Squamish Nation and the Tsleil - Waututh nation.
It is written, performed, hosted by, produced and edited by Luc Frost.
Submit your weird story! Let's make an episode together:
Instagram: @HeyThatsWeirdPodcast
Email: heythatsweirdpodcast@gmail.com
Discord: https://discord.gg/uRXY8Dksh
The original theme song is by Orhan Aydin (@oayd.photo on instagram)
Other music this week is fully licensed by Artlist or purchased legally and feature the following artists:
Yehezkel Raz
Nolan Nova
Isaac Haines
Kyle Preston
Orhan Aydin
Check them out, they're all fantastic.
- Its Episode 26! how far we've come.
A huge welcome to Rachal, aka Rad Illustrates. You can find her amazing work here: https://radillustrates.com/
Rachal has a very familiar (to me) story about a dream she had when she was younger.
I share a similar story in short form towards the end. trigger warning for the topic of suicide.
Want me make an episode with me? contact me via instagram, email or discord. Lets make fun things!
Hey That's Weird is created on the unceeded traditional territories of the Musqueam Indian Band, Squamish Nation and the Tsleil - Waututh nation.
It is written, performed, hosted by, produced and edited by Luc Frost.
Submit your weird story! Let's make an episode together:
Instagram: @HeyThatsWeirdPodcast
Email: heythatsweirdpodcast@gmail.com
Discord: https://discord.gg/uRXY8Dksh
The original theme song is by Orhan Aydin (@oayd.photo on instagram)
Other music this week is fully licensed by Artlist and feature the following artists:
Yehezkel Raz
Alon Peretz
Borrtex
Orhan Aydin
Check them out, they're all fantastic.
- Welcome to part two of 'The House In Peru.'
I am once again joined by Emily and this time, her mother, Julia and her sister Suzanna.
I can’t thank the family enough for making this episode possible. Les agradezco a todos desde el fondo de mi corazón. Gracias.
Also a huge thank you to my friend Orhan Aydin for writing me some tones especially for this episode. You are the man.
Emily's shout out from the previous episode:
Emily is a huge advocate for the oceans. Consider volunteering if you live by the ocean and partake in a clean up. Emily is also an advocate for mental health. If you're struggling, talk to someone. There is zero shame in therapy and medication.
Hey That's Weird is created on the unceeded traditional territories of the Musqueam Indian Band, Squamish Nation and the Tsleil - Waututh nation.
It is written, performed, hosted by, produced and edited by Luc Frost.
Submit your weird story! Let's make an episode together:
Instagram: @HeyThatsWeirdPodcast
Email: heythatsweirdpodcast@gmail.com
Discord: https://discord.gg/uRXY8Dksh
The original theme song is by Orhan Aydin (@oayd.photo on instagram)
Other music this week is fully licensed by Artlist and feature the following artists:
Jimmy Svensson
Okaya
Laurel Violet
Piotr Hummel
Eleven Tales
Yehezkel Raz
Matooma
Orhan Aydin
Check them out, they're all fantastic.
- Welcome to a very special episode of 'Hey, That's Weird.' I am overjoyed to be joined by my new friend Emily from Peru to dive in to part one of her family house ghost story. A massive, massive thanks to her for the huge effort she put in to co-create this episode with me. I literally couldn't have done it without her and i'm really proud of the outcome.
Stay tuned for next week for part two.
Emily's shout out:
Emily is a huge advocate for the oceans. Consider volunteering if you live by the ocean and partake in a clean up. Emily is also an advocate for mental health. If you're struggling, talk to someone. There is zero shame in therapy and medication.
Hey That's Weird is created on the unceeded traditional territories of the Musqueam Indian Band, Squamish Nation and the Tsleil - Waututh nation.
It is written, performed, hosted by, produced and edited by Luc Frost.
Submit your weird story! Let's make an episode together:
Instagram: @HeyThatsWeirdPodcast
Email: heythatsweirdpodcast@gmail.com
Discord: https://discord.gg/uRXY8Dksh
The original theme song is by Orhan Aydin (@oayd.photo on instagram)
Other music this week is fully licensed by Artlist and feature the following artists:
Jimmy Svensson
Okaya
Tamuz Dekel
Some Were At Sea
Alon Peretz
Yehezkel Raz
Orhan Aydin
Check them out, they're all fantastic.
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About Hey, That's Weird
A podcast featuring the weird and wonderful stories of you, the listeners. Written, hosted, produced and edited by Luc Frost.Podcast website
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