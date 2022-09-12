Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
"Hexapodia" Is the Key Insight: by Noah Smith & Brad DeLong

Podcast "Hexapodia" Is the Key Insight: by Noah Smith & Brad DeLong
Key insights—economics, finance, political economy, and wrestling with how to teach the world good economics through every means possible, & some means impossib...
BusinessScienceSocial Sciences
Key insights—economics, finance, political economy, and wrestling with how to teach the world good economics through every means possible, & some means impossib...
  • PODCAST: “Hexapodia” is þe Key Insight! XLVIII: The "Late-Antiquity Pause"
    Key Insights:* Rome did fall. It did not merely “transform”.* Across Eurasia, from 150 to 800 or so there was a pronounced “Late-Antiquity Pause” in terms of technological progress and even the maintenance of large-scale social organization.* There was a proper “Dark Age” only in Britain, Germany, the Low Countries, and France—with Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and Slovenia being edge cases.* There was no Dark Age at all in what had been the Roman East—what became what we call the Byzantine Empire and what called itself the βασιλεία Ῥωμαίων—Basileia Rhōmaiōn—but the Byzantine Empire was definitely caught up in the “Late-Antiquity Pause”.* The Roman Empire starts to decline in the 165-180 reign of the Emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus. Population, levels of production, trade, construction, the sophistication of the division of labor, political order, the ability of the army to protect the people from barbarian and Persian raids and armies—all of these begin a pronounced downward trend.* After 450 there was no real thing called the Roman Empire in what had been its western provinces—no Roman tax-collecting bureaucracy, no administrative bureaucracy to try to make decrees of Roman governors facts on the ground at other than sword’s point, no army large enough to keep any barbarian tribe from going wherever it wanted whenever it wanted.* After 476, there was nobody even claiming to be Roman Emperor in Italy—not even in the swamp-protected Adriatic coastal fortress of Ravenna, to which Emperor Honorius had fled from the Visigoths in 402.* The city of Rome itself was never a capital after 476, and was only garrisoned by Byzantine soldiers from 536 to 774.* After the Fall of Rome, in what had been the western provinces of the Roman Empire trade, the division of labor, urbanization, production of conveniences and luxuries, population, and total production were at a much lower level indeed—it truly was a “Dark Age”.* But thighbones tell us that the adults who lived in the Dark Age were taller and better-fed than their predecessors under the Roman Empire.* Perhaps this was because the end of the Roman Empire had seen the end of a cruel and oppressive aristocracy, and was a liberation of the people—there were many fewer slaves, and many many fewer plantation slaves worked to near-death.* But it is more likely that life became nastier and brutish and more dangerous, but that depopulation did increase farm and pasture size and so produce better nutrition even though the collapse of the Roman Empire’s economic network meant lower overall average living standards—the average farmholder was distressed enough by the collapse of the Pax Romana that he was willing to give up his and his family’s free status and become a bound serf of the local landlord,* Brad believes that Gregory of Tours was much worse as a prose stylist than Cicero or Tacitus—or great-great uncle Ernest, for that matter. Noah is neutral.* King Roger the Scylding at his hall of Heorot in the early 500s had no books, and was really happy whenever a bard would come around.* “After a while I went out and left the hospital and walked back to the hotel in the rain” is perhaps the best sentence of English prose ever written.* People should not overclaim with respect to the depth and spread of the post-Western Roman “Dark Age”.* People should not pretend that the Roman Empire in the west did not fall, and that there was no “Dark Age”.* Non-economic historians need to do the reading—to consider what we know and can learn about population levels, and about the productivity levels, trade patterns, and commodity types that were the fabric of the lives of the people who actually lived. People count, so you need to count people.* Economic progress is real progress.* Literacy is a good thing, not a neutral thing.* People who claim that valuing literacy is “frankly, kind of racist” should delete their accounts and go away.* Hexapodia!!References:* Erich Auerbach: Mimesis* Cicero: In Catalinam I* Brad DeLong: Þe Late-Antiquity Pause, & þe “Bright Ages!”* Brad DeLong: Yes. Rome Did Fall* Matthew Gabriele & David M. Perry: You Gotta Do the Reading, Man* Gregory of Tours: History of the Franks* Ernest Hemingway: A Farewell to Arms* Willem Jongman: Gibbon Was Right* Willem Jongman: The new economic history of the Roman Empire* Willem Jongman & al..: Health and wealth in the Roman Empire* Noah Smith: Was there such a thing as a “Dark Age” in Europe?* Noah Smith: Why didn’t they write anything down?* Ronald Syme: Tacitus* Tacitus: Annals of Imperial Rome+, of course:* Vernor Vinge: A Fire Upon the Deep https://archive.org/details/fireupondeep00ving_0/mode/1up> Get full access to Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality at braddelong.substack.com/subscribe
    6/22/2023
    1:14:12
  • PODCAST: “Hexapodia” is þe Key Insight! XLVII: “Polycrisis” Was Just the New Cold War All the Time!
    Key Insights:* The global trade network is immensely valuable…* Friendshoring is not deglobalization, but raher shift-globlization…* Brad was stupid in 2005 in thinking “passing the baton of hegemony” constructively and progressively was a possibility…* Countries have no gratitude, and only remember what is convenient…* William James sought for “the moral equivalent of war” to mobilize civilizational energies for good and progress; and a Cold War certainly counts…* As Zhou Enlai said on similar issues: “it is too soon to tell”…* We both hope that America and China will soon be friends again—but the balloon freakout makes us pessimistic…* Hexapodia!!References:* Sophia Ankel: China flew spy balloons over the US while Trump was president, but nobody realized until after he left office, reports say…* Steve Clemons: 🟡 The red balloon…* Damon Linker: America the Unserious…* Noah Smith: China's industrial policy has mostly been a flop…* Noah Smith: Three books about the technology wars…* Noah Smith: Friend-shoring vs. "Buy American"…* Noah Smith: You are now living through Cold War 2…+, of course:* Vernor Vinge: A Fire Upon the Deep https://archive.org/details/fireupondeep00ving_0/mode/1up> Get full access to Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality at braddelong.substack.com/subscribe
    2/6/2023
    56:36
  • PODCAST: “Hexapodia” is þe Key Insight! XLVI: Þe One Where We Talk About Everything, wiþ Special Guest Miles Kimball
    Key Insights:* Yes, it is possible to talk about everything in an hour…* We are not very far apart on what the Fed is doing and should be doing—there is only a 100 basis-point disagreement…* Miles would be 100% right about the proper stance of monetary policy if he were in control of the Fed…* Miles is not in control of the Fed…* Thus Brad thinks that asymmetric risks strongly militate for pausing for six months, and then moving rapidly…* Smart people need to think much more about how to increase love…* Remember Robot Tarktil!* Noah Smith’s mother is a good friend of “Murderbot” author Martha Wells…* Hexapodia!!References:* Robert Barsky, Christopher House, & Miles Kimball: Sticky-Price Models and Durable Goods https://www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/aer.97.3.984>* Daron Acemoglu & James Robinson: The Narrow Corridor https://archive.org/details/TheNarrowCorridor/mode/1up>* Mancur Olson: The Rise & Decline of Nations https://archive.org/details/risedeclineofnat00olso/page/209/mode/2up>* Thomas Hobbes: Leviathan https://archive.org/details/leviathan00hobb_1>* John Locke: Second Treatise of Government https://archive.org/details/criticaleditionw0000unse>* Edward Bellamy: Looking Backward https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Looking_Backward>* Robin Hanson: The Age of Em https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Age_of_Em>* Ruchir Agarwal & Miles Kimball: The Future of Inflation”: in Finance & Development https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2022/4/7/the-future-of-inflationruchir-agarwal-and-miles-kimball>; IMF Podcasts https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2022/4/14/imf-podcast-ruchir-agarwal-and-miles-kimball-on-negative-interest-rates-and-inflation>* Miles Kimball: Bibliographic Post on Negative Interest Rate Policy: "How and Why to Eliminate the Zero Lower Bound: A Reader’s Guide” https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/emoney>* Miles Kimball: How a Toolkit Lacking a Full Strength Negative Interest Rate Option Led to the Current Inflationary Surge https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2022/9/5/how-a-toolkit-lacking-a-full-strength-negative-interest-rate-option-led-to-the-current-inflationary-surge>; * Miles Kimball: How Having Negative Interest Rate Policy in Its Toolkit Would Make the Fed Braver in Confronting Inflation with Needed Rate Hikes—A Tweetstorm” https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2022/12/28/how-having-negative-interest-rate-policy-in-its-toolkit-would-make-the-fed-braver-in-confronting-inflation-with-needed-rate-hikesa-tweetstorm>* Miles Kimball: Brad DeLong Confirms that Not Having Negative Interest Rate Policy in the Monetary Policy Toolkit Makes People Afraid of Vigorous Rate Hikes to Control Inflation” https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2022/10/1/brad-delong-confirms-that-not-having-negative-interest-rate-policy-in-the-monetary-policy-toolkit-makes-people-afraid-of-vigorous-rate-hikes-to-control-inflation>; * Miles Kimball: Serious silliness: * Miles Kimball: On the Fed’s 3/4% hikes:* Miles Kimball: ”Next Generation Monetary Policy” https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2017/2/1/next-generation-monetary-policy>* Miles Kimball: Tweetstorm of Favorite Passages from Noah Smith's Review of Brad DeLong's book Slouching Towards Utopia https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2022/12/12/miless-tweetstorm-of-favorite-passages-from-noah-smiths-review-of-brad-delongs-book-slouching-towards-utopia>* Miles Kimball: On the Age of Em https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2019/8/18/on-being-a-copy-of-someones-mind> https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2019/9/29/will-your-uploaded-mind-still-be-youmichael-graziano> https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2020/7/5/space-travel-and-uploaded-humans> https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2020/8/2/consensual-non-solipsistic-experience-machines> https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2020/9/13/embodiment>* Miles Kimball: On Consciousness https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/94309255267/the-mystery-of-consciousness> https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2019/8/4/on-the-effability-of-the-ineffable> https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2019/12/22/christof-koch-will-machines-ever-become-conscious> https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/39212472423/cyborgian-immortality> https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2020/2/2/frank-wilczek-are-we-living-in-a-simulated-world> https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2019/10/27/the-virtuality-reality-theory-of-dualism>* Miles Kimball: The Decline of Drudgery and the Paradox of Hard Work https://www.nber.org/papers/w29041>* Miles Kimball: The Potential of a National Well-Being Index https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2021/12/16/podcast-miles-kimball-on-the-potential-of-a-national-well-being-index> https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/47017089094/quartz-8-judging-the-nations-wealth-and> https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2017/7/10/why-gdp-can-grow-forever>* Miles Kimball: My Experiences with Gary Becker https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/84824118992/my-experiences-with-gary-becker> https://anderson-review.ucla.edu/the-unhappy-quest-for-a-happiness-index/>* Miles Kimball: Benjamin Franklin's Strategy to Make the US a Superpower Worked Once, Why Not Try It Again? https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/60999482427/quartz-28-benjamin-franklins-strategy-to-make>* Miles Kimball: Life Coaching https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2020/9/10/how-economists-can-enhance-their-scientific-creativity-impact-and-engagement> https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2020/10/19/testimonials-for-positive-intelligence-1>* Miles Kimball: Odious Wealth https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/93469513195/quartz-50-odious-wealth-the-outrage-is-not-so>* Miles Kimball: Oren Cass on the Value of Work https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2018/12/6/oren-cass-on-the-value-of-work-2>* Miles Kimball: Janet Yellen is Hardly a Dove—She Knows the US Economy Needs Some Unemployment https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/63725670856/janet-yellen-is-hardly-a-dove-she-knows-the-us>* Miles Kimball: How and Why to Expand the Nonprofit Sector: A Reader’s Guide https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/133246182760/how-and-why-to-expand-the-nonprofit-sector-as-a>* Miles Kimball: On John Locke's Second Treatise https://blog.supplysideliberal.com/post/2019/10/20/miles-kimball-on-john-lockes-second-treatise>+, of course:* Vernor Vinge: A Fire Upon the Deep https://archive.org/details/fireupondeep00ving_0/mode/1up>Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality Get full access to Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality at braddelong.substack.com/subscribe
    1/10/2023
    1:04:11
  • PODCAST: “Hexapodia” is þe Key Insight! XLV: Information Goods & þe Measurement of Economic Growth, wiþ Special Guest John Quiggin
    Key Insights:* Information really wants to be free—if it is not free, if it is “charged for” by advertising, or otherwise, you will get into a world of hurt.* In the information age the capitalist mode of production has become a fetter on economic development and human flourishing: Friedrich Engels was right.* We need free public-funded Mastodon * No! We don’t!* We need John back in the future, to talk about: (a) the euthanasia of the rentier, what is misnamed “secular stagnation” and the coming of a capital-slack economy.* BitCoin, meme stocks, and so forth are a reflection of this capital-slack economy.* We need John back in the future, to talk about how Elon Musk is a walking, talking, ranting, tweeting meme stock in human form.* We need multiple measures of economic activity: never draw strong conclusions from only one.* Xi Jinping’s plan to shut down social media and have more people building semiconductors to put inside missiles and killer robots does not appear, so far, a great success.* The ratio of Google’s user value to its real factor cost is on the order of 20-to-1.* Google’s huge market power and profit rate powers the greatest AI-innovation engine in teh world today.* Hexapodia!References:* Ralph Bakshi: Wizards…* Sean Carroll & John Quiggin: Interest Rates and the Information Economy…* Friedrich Engels: Socialism: Utopian & Scientific…* Google: Sankey Diagram for Google…* John Quiggin: Capitalism without capital doesn't work: The future of the information (non) economy…* John Quiggin: The Not‐So‐Strange Death of Multifactor Productivity Growth…* Chad Syverson: Challenges to Mismeasurement Explanations for the US Productivity Slowdown…* Wall Street Journal: GOOG | Alphabet Inc. Financial Statements…* Wikipedia: Mastodon…* Wikipedia: Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn…+, of course:* Vernor Vinge: A Fire Upon the Deep https://archive.org/details/fireupondeep00ving_0/mode/1up> Get full access to Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality at braddelong.substack.com/subscribe
    12/20/2022
    49:06
  • PODCAST: "Hexapodia" is þe Key Insight! XLIV: R&D & Industrial Resarch Labs
    Pre-Note:Here in the U.S., at the leading edge of the world economy, measured producivity growth fell off a cliff in the late 1960s, recovreed somewhat in the 1980s, resumed what had been its “normal” pre-1970 pace in the 1990s with the dot-com boom—and then fell off a cliff again in the mid-2000s.Did the neoliberal swing toward “short-termism”, viewing corporations as cash-flow engines and nothing else—plus the great reduction in public R&D and infrastructure spending—play a role in this? Perhaps. Maybe even probably.Could and should we rebuild the corporate industrial research labs that atrophied, at least somewhat, during the neoliberal era? Perhaps. Maybe even probably.Key Insights:* Sometimes the best things in history come from accidents and stupidity.* Collective stupidity enabling individual intelligence enables us to do unexpected things—sometimes very good things (and sometimes very bad things).* Because every institution has its own particular biases and limitations (as well as strengths), you need a diversity of institutions if you are going to achieve big goals.* The market ain't going to provide enough and the right kind of R&D—no single institution or set of institutions will.* The best we can do is to very amply fund as many kinds of R&D institutions as possible.* Hexapodia!References:* Ashish Arora & al.: The Changing Structure of American Innovation: Some Cautionary Remarks for Economic Growth…* John Gertner: The Idea Factory: Bell Labs and the Great Age of American Innovation…* Iulia Georgescu: Bringing back the golden days of Bell Labs…* Ilan Gur: ‘Interested in bringing back Bell Labs? Some thoughts on why it's not possible, and what we should do instead…* Lawrence Lessig: Code 2.0…* Noah Smith: The dream of bringing back Bell Labs: Was America's most famous corporate lab a product of its time, or something that can be reproduced?…+, of course:* Vernor Vinge: A Fire Upon the Deep https://archive.org/details/fireupondeep00ving_0/mode/1up> Get full access to Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality at braddelong.substack.com/subscribe
    12/9/2022
    1:08:42

Key insights—economics, finance, political economy, and wrestling with how to teach the world good economics through every means possible, & some means impossible... braddelong.substack.com
