Catherine Cohen

Gara and Natalya are joined this week by special guest, CATHERINE COHEN!Does she even NEED an introduction? The inimitable, extremely beautiful, endlessly charming comedian and voice of her generation, Catherine, joins us to discuss her upcoming show, COME FOR ME, coming to Edinburgh Fringe Festival next August!We talk Catherine’s big three, dog love, Edinburgh Fringe, their Saturn Returns (ahem, the 30+ year olds anyway), an insane game pitting Gen Z vs. Millennials, love advice, Catherine’s creative process, spicing up your relationship, Kevin Bacon, Drybar culture, the aesthetics of Game of Thrones, the myth of the beauty industry, and more!Follow @catccohen. This is a For Them Network podcast.