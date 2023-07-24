Professional Writers and Lovers, Natalya Samee (Saturn Return) and Gara Lonning (Welcome to the Big Show) met in a comedy artist residency in 2022 at the off-br...
Catherine Cohen
Gara and Natalya are joined this week by special guest, CATHERINE COHEN!Does she even NEED an introduction? The inimitable, extremely beautiful, endlessly charming comedian and voice of her generation, Catherine, joins us to discuss her upcoming show, COME FOR ME, coming to Edinburgh Fringe Festival next August!We talk Catherine’s big three, dog love, Edinburgh Fringe, their Saturn Returns (ahem, the 30+ year olds anyway), an insane game pitting Gen Z vs. Millennials, love advice, Catherine’s creative process, spicing up your relationship, Kevin Bacon, Drybar culture, the aesthetics of Game of Thrones, the myth of the beauty industry, and more!Follow @catccohen. This is a For Them Network podcast.
7/24/2023
1:12:11
Nora Ephron
The lads chat about their top ‘60s essayists, Dick Van Dyke, preparing their upcoming shows at Edinburgh Fringe festival (*ahem* WELCOME TO THE BIG SHOW and SATURN RETURN), people who DON’T like kids (absolutely sus), AGE (as is custom), CHANGE (the only constant), GENIUS (even if belated). Natalya’s aging knees may or may not also come up.This is a For Them Network podcast.
7/24/2023
20:49
Neal Gupta
Gara and Natalya are joined this week by special guest, NEAL GUPTA!Neal is a director, writer, and actor, most recently behind Monsoon Wedding Musical on Broadway, and now Saturn Return!The three chat about their writing inspirations and process, kikiing with power players, growing up as a gay Indian boy in the South, stealth mode, Love Island UK, American vs. British reality shows, working on Saturn Return, and Neal’s extensive skin care routine. They also go deep in a heart-to-heart about loss in their art, including Gara’s process behind WELCOME TO THE BIG SHOW.Follow @nealkantgupta. This is a For Them Network podcast.
7/24/2023
1:06:30
Love Island UK
Join us for an academic analysis of the hit dating reality show, LOVE ISLAND (UK version, obviously babes). Stay for Gara’s temporary UK-induced switch from vegetarianism, the game of the century: “Is it testosterone or is he just 25?”, finding your stealth, and shouting out our favorite controversial girlbosses of the moment.This is a For Them Network podcast.
7/24/2023
30:04
Arpita Mukherjee
Gara and Natalya are joined this week by special guest, ARPITA MUKHERJEE!Arpita is a director and writer for the stage and screen, most recently the book writer on Monsoon Wedding Musical on Broadway, and now Saturn Return!They cover the jaw dropping story behind what inspired Arpita to work in the arts, her parents’ impeccable taste, superior Indian Shakespeare productions, Sufi rock bands, learning from the legendary Mira Nair, the dream high school English syllabus, evangelizing astrology, work-life balance in the arts, directing Saturn Return, and more.Follow @pita625. This is a For Them Network podcast.
Professional Writers and Lovers, Natalya Samee (Saturn Return) and Gara Lonning (Welcome to the Big Show) met in a comedy artist residency in 2022 at the off-broadway theater, Ars Nova (NYC). They bonded over their love for love and disastrous luck finding it. Inspired by the canonical works of Nora Ephron, who famously believed that everything you experience in life qualifies as inspiration for writing, the two are coming together to discuss art, writing, men (women, non-binary people, exes, friends, flirtatious baristas, etc.) and the impulses that connect those things together. As Nora would say - He's Copy, She's Copy, They're Copy, Everything is Copy!