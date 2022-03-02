It's the New Way To Go - Ernie Kim AKA itstheG.O - Variety Streamer

Ernie Kim AKA itstheG.O is a variety streamer, content creator, and fashion reviewer. An unstoppable zoomer with street cred on virtually everything virtual as he navigates the routes and challenges of being an entrepreneur in this massive digital landscape. He shares with us the stories of fitting in and finding his place in the world. Ernie presents to us the relatable stress of the generation with the constant struggle of popularity contests in the real and digital space. Through the many loves of different subjects he's lived through the pressure cooker of chance and choice. Social media is launching and crushing people every day and the responsibilities of that are not lost on Ernie. Discovering what trends and challenges people of all ages are facing is a process that comes organically to him. With that empathetic vision Ernie can see the future needs of audiences, followers, and fellow streamers.