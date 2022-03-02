Conversations with the REAL HEROES of Gaming! Retro, Indie, and AAA Creators, Concept Artists, Composers, Programmers, and Voice-Over Talents who create the vid...
A New Home for Storytellers - Spinrack CEO Melissa McGinnis and CVO Jeff Pierce
The hearts and minds behind SPINRACK, Melissa McGinnis (Chief Executive Officer) and Jeff Pierce (Chief Visionary Officer) share with us a FIRST EXCLUSIVE chat about the amazing community experience they built with a team of next generation focused geniuses. SPINRACK is a home for people who produce, discuss, or collect original comic stories, emerging indie video games, and integrated NFTs.SPINRACK REDESIGNS HOW COMICS ARE OWNED & ENJOYEDLegendary creators Chuck Dixon & Graham Nolan craft characters for the largest comic book publishers in the world. Now, these artists create for you. You will own Artist-Signed pieces in every NEW sense of the term as SPINRACK takes comics into Web3.SPINRACK.io is a community-driven Web3 entertainment corporation with an all-star team from comics, motion picture, digital security, and streaming technologies.WE ARE CONNECTING WORLDWIDE COMIC AND GAMING FANS TOGETHER WITH STORYTELLERS AND ARTISTS WHOM WE WILL BRING ON THIS JOURNEY OF GREATNESS!----------------------------------------------------Website: https://spinrack.io/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spinrackioInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/spinrackioTwitter: https://twitter.com/spinrackioYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC23zRRH0C8C9UMnlL58IO9AChuck Dixon Twitter: https://twitter.com/DixonverseGraham Nolan Twitter: https://twitter.com/gnolan12----------------------------------------------------
3/31/2023
34:33
A Symphony of Skills - Stephen Ddungu - Video Game Creator and Solo Developer
We had the pleasure of discovering the creative savant Stephen Ddungu online thinking his content was the next Square Enix game only to find out it was the work of one man! From the other side of the world in Great Britain we were educated by Stephen on all the steps of creating a video game from scratch by himself from his vast knowledge in animation, composing music, world building, and storytelling. A disciplined entrepreneur currently working on, and solo-developing, 3 large-scale ambitious projects that he's put his whole life into while balancing university before the age of 25! Stephen chats with Vladimir on the importance of walking your own path as a creative and creator. He empowers people, young and old, to aspire to their greatest heights, utilizing their inner fire, and follow their dreams!After you listen to the podcast check out some of Stephen Ddungu Links Below!InstagramTwitterPatreonYoutube---------------------
3/8/2023
46:12
It's the New Way To Go - Ernie Kim AKA itstheG.O - Variety Streamer
Ernie Kim AKA itstheG.O is a variety streamer, content creator, and fashion reviewer. An unstoppable zoomer with street cred on virtually everything virtual as he navigates the routes and challenges of being an entrepreneur in this massive digital landscape. He shares with us the stories of fitting in and finding his place in the world. Ernie presents to us the relatable stress of the generation with the constant struggle of popularity contests in the real and digital space. Through the many loves of different subjects he's lived through the pressure cooker of chance and choice. Social media is launching and crushing people every day and the responsibilities of that are not lost on Ernie. Discovering what trends and challenges people of all ages are facing is a process that comes organically to him. With that empathetic vision Ernie can see the future needs of audiences, followers, and fellow streamers.itstheG.O Youtube Channel: YoutubeitstheG.O Intsagram: InstagramAll Ages of Geek: Website
2/11/2023
52:55
A Blade of Strength - Kerri Ann Hoskins - Video Game Character Icon
Kerri Ann Hoskins is an incredible woman of personal and professional achievement. Her adventurous spirit and unflinching determination is a testament to what can be achieved through positive perseverance.Kerri is a Video Game Character Icon along with being a gymnast, super model, martial artist, weightlifter, wrestler, and stuntwoman. After appearing in NBA JAM and portraying Head Mistress Helga in the Aerosmith game Revolution X, she was asked to take on the sacred role of the toughest woman in video games, Mortal Kombat's Sonya Blade. Bringing her life's experience to sharpen the character into the Blade we all identified as being one of the best! Kerri shares with us how important it is to be grateful for the time we have, and the responsibility she understands with every iconic position she holds. Whether it is the badass special forces agent, or the super mom of her children, they all demonstrate the strength of her heart. From fame to family she shares an honest love for people and for life. A true champion of the human spirit, and a shining example of how strong someone can be when they challenge themselves to soar.----------------------------------------------------Website: https://kerriann.galleryInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/KerriAnnGallery/Twitter: https://twitter.com/KerriAnnGalleryTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kerriann.galleryUnited Cerebral Palsy Organization: https://ucp.org/Galloping Ghost Arcade: www.gallopingghostarcade.com----------------------------------------------------
10/14/2022
38:29
As Good As It Sounds - Beau Jimenez - Part 2 of 2 - Sound Designer at Playstation Studios
Beau Jimenez is a Sound Designer & Ear Exciter at PlayStation Studios who picks up right where he left off from PART 1 of his conversation with us in this epic PART 2 of his career. Beau leads the way inventing breakthrough technology that has become the NEW STANDARD in the evolution of player immersion in the video game entertainment industry. As an interactive sound artist, Beau is driven to explore the relationship between a powerful sound design and the technology that controls it: how the two can be optimized, finessed and intelligently interweaved to create a dynamic soundscape that emotionally resonates with the player. In Part 2 of a 2 Part Episode, he continues to share with us with incredible detail the science, the psychology, and hardships behind the iconic sound design created for:The Last of Us Part II Uncharted: The Lost Legacy The WitnessDestiny 2There is so much more in store for this young genius, and we know that whatever project Beau works on next we as gamers are going to HEAR the difference!