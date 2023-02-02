Birdsong and City Noise

Birds, animal communication, evolution, environmental pressures, and human impacts. This conversation was very much in the Here We Are wheelhouse which made for a loose, funny, and fascinating episode! It was such a treat to talk with Associate Professor Elizabeth Derryberry in person at The University of Tennessee Knoxville https://eeb.utk.edu/people/elizabeth-derryberry/ . Her work on animal communication integrates behavioral and evolutionary ecology. We talked about how changes in city noise impact bird communication and what life in our modern world will mean for future migrations. Professor Derryberry also works with the National Institute for Mathematical and Biological Synthesis which has been working with our show to present more of their scholars and give listeners insights into what transdisciplinary approaches in mathematics and biology can mean for making a global impact. Check out their website to learn more http://www.nimbios.org/