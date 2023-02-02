Globetrotting and mind exploring comedian Shane Mauss interviews scientists each week on journey to answer the biggest questions about the meanings of life (as ... More
Available Episodes
Dung Beetles! w/Kimberly Sheldon
Today I'm at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville speaking with Kimberly Sheldon all about dung beetles!
Kim studies the patterns and processes that determine the distribution of species and use this information to predict impacts of anthropogenic change on species and ecological communities.
Learn more about Kim's work: http://www.biogeographyresearch.org/
https://eeb.utk.edu/people/kimberly-sheldon/
To find out how you can learn more, be involved, and maybe even help, head to http://www.nimbios.org/
3/13/2023
1:03:45
Virtual Education w/Shalaunda Reeves
Today I'm learning about virtual education and how technology is helping teach students about otherwise complex topics.
Shalaunda Reeves holds a PhD in curriculum and instruction and her research interests focus on how people learn in virtual environments.
Learn more: https://tpte.utk.edu/people/shalaunda-reeves-phd/
https://www.shanemauss.com/
Thank you for watching and being an inquisitive being.
3/2/2023
1:12:28
A (Very) Short History of Life on Earth w/Henry Gee
Henry Gee is the author of ‘A (Very) Short History of Life on Earth’ - winner Royal Society Science Book Award 2022 and more notably, one of Shane's favorite books :)
Henry is a paleontologist, evolutionary biologist, and editor at Nature. He is also a hilarious, charming, wonderful guy who articulates the story of our existence in a poetic and accessible way.
Learn more about him, his books, and his other writings here https://occamstypewriter.org/cromercrox/about-henry-gee/
The paperback version of this book is available for preorder now
Listen to Henry's first appearance on the show here: https://www.herewearepodcast.com/episodes/episode-360-46-billion-years-in-2-hours-henry-gee
2/23/2023
1:38:21
Birdsong and City Noise
Birds, animal communication, evolution, environmental pressures, and human impacts. This conversation was very much in the Here We Are wheelhouse which made for a loose, funny, and fascinating episode!
It was such a treat to talk with Associate Professor Elizabeth Derryberry in person at The University of Tennessee Knoxville https://eeb.utk.edu/people/elizabeth-derryberry/ . Her work on animal communication integrates behavioral and evolutionary ecology. We talked about how changes in city noise impact bird communication and what life in our modern world will mean for future migrations.
Professor Derryberry also works with the National Institute for Mathematical and Biological Synthesis which has been working with our show to present more of their scholars and give listeners insights into what transdisciplinary approaches in mathematics and biology can mean for making a global impact. Check out their website to learn more http://www.nimbios.org/
Support the show on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/shanemauss where you can join game nights and other meetups. There you can join the community on discord and be the first to know about all things related to Shane's many projects.
Shane has some major life updates next week regarding live shows! Make sure to tune in for Henry Gee's second appearance as we discuss what roles mass extinctions, the Triassic period, and the evolution of the anus had in shaping life as we know it.
2/11/2023
1:10:34
La Crosse Virus
This week Rebecca Tiffany Trout Fryxell talks about the La Crosse Virus. What is it? What does it do? How is it treated or prevented?
This week Rebecca Tiffany Trout Fryxell talks about the La Crosse Virus. What is it? What does it do? How is it treated or prevented?
Humans, animals, plants, and the environment are inextricably linked, with the health of one affecting the health of all. The One Health Initiative is Uniting disciplines to protect and promote the health of all life on Earth.
To find out how you can learn more, be involved, and maybe even help, head to https://onehealth.tennessee.edu/
https://www.megabitess.org/
