Welcome to the very first episode of Here For All Of It! Tracy Spears and Chef Shannon Smith kick things off by going back to where it all began—the story of how they met. They share the real details, the emotions they felt in the moment, along with a few never-before-heard details. And because no episode with Chef Shannon is complete without food, she whips up her famous Dukkah salad (with a step-by-step on how to make it at home), while Tracy stirs up her signature Manhattans. It’s funny, heartfelt, and the perfect way to start this journey with Tracy and Shannon. Love you, mean it. Chef Shannon’s Recipe: https://chefshannon.com/recipes/chopped-vegetable-salad-with-dukkah

About Here For All of It Podcast

Here For All Of It isn’t just a podcast—it’s an invitation to pull up a chair, pour a cocktail, and join the conversation. Hosted by leadership expert Tracy Spears and Chef Shannon Smith, each episode blends laughter, reflection, and connection with a dash of flavor. Tracy mixes up classic cocktails while Shannon shares recipes from her kitchen, making every conversation as delicious as it is meaningful. Together, they dive into the messy, magical, and memorable moments that make up life—navigating what it means to reinvent yourself after 60, embracing love in unexpected places, and showing up fully no matter where you are in your journey. Sometimes funny, sometimes vulnerable, and always real, Tracy and Shannon are here to remind us that it’s never too late to live fully. They’re Here For All Of It.