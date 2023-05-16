Welcome to The Rooted Truth Podcast where we talk about real life, Biblical truth + history, God's daily grace and following Jesus through it all. It's our miss... More
93 – The Truth About Sororities + Fraternities [Short Members Clip]
What's really the truth behind sororities and fraternities? Why is it called "Greek life"? Is there a tie in to the "little g" gods of old– the Greek "myths"? What's the agenda behind it? Tune into today's episode to hear Jenny and Amy (@eyesontheright4.0) not only discuss the evil behind Sororities and Fraternities but also share their stories and experiences inside a sorority.
6/20/2023
10:47
92 – Healing + Deliverance in the Church with Reagan Kramer
Today I welcome Reagan Kramer, host of The Revelations Podcast, to the show. Reagan is a Bible Teacher and passionate about sharing the Gospel publicly through women’s events, women’s prison ministry, radio where she co-hosted on HIM4Her radio, emceeing and anywhere God takes her to share His saving Grace.
Our discussion today leads to the topic of healing and deliverance–something the enemy wants to keep hidden from Christians. What does it mean to have true freedom and live in the fullness of Christ? Can Christians still be delivered today? If so, what does that mean?
Tune in to hear Reagan share personal stories of how deliverance is still needed in today's churches.
You can find Reagan on IG at @therevelations.podcast and @raekramer or online at: https://www.therevelationspodcast.com/
In today's show, Reagan references a podcast episode she did about the spiritual roots of disease. Click here to hear her interview with Donna Wright.
For more information and to join the upcoming Daniel study at The Rooted Truth --> click here
6/13/2023
1:04:40
91 – Part 11 Walking Through the Bible: Ruth
Welcome back to the series: Walking Through the Bible
Today we are in the book of Ruth! It's a short one, but jam packed full of life lessons. The book of Ruth provides a platform for some profound understanding of God’s covenant plans with His people, Israel. We see the details of His plan unfold in the lives of a widow, her foreign born daughter-in-law, and a distant relative. We also see the lineage of David and Christ established and blessed.
Grab the FREE download that accompanies this series here –> https://www.therootedtruth.com/walkingthroughthebible
Join or learn more about The Rooted Truth Collective here –> https://www.therootedtruth.com/join
5/30/2023
11:21
90 – Biblical Marriage with Guest, Samantha Miley
Today we welcome Samantha Miley to the podcast! Tune in as we hear Sam talk about what a Biblical marriage really is, what true submission looks like and what it doesn't look like, and so much more.
Samantha is a wife, mother of five, and Christian blogger. She loves sharing on topics such as Biblical marriage, motherhood, and overall life – God's way.
You can find Samantha on her blog at https://www.famileyseeds.com/ and on IG at @momstrongsam
5/16/2023
59:53
89 – Short Members Clip: Basics of Symbolism with Amy
It's a podcast takeover today with Amy from @eyesontheright4.0!
Join Amy as she digs into the basics of symbolism and why it's important to understand how they communicate.
Welcome to The Rooted Truth Podcast where we talk about real life, Biblical truth + history, God's daily grace and following Jesus through it all. It's our mission to share Biblical truth while resting into who God has called us to be. You can find us at: www.therootedtruth.com | IG @therootedtruth | IG @jennymire
