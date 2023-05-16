92 – Healing + Deliverance in the Church with Reagan Kramer

Today I welcome Reagan Kramer, host of The Revelations Podcast, to the show. Reagan is a Bible Teacher and passionate about sharing the Gospel publicly through women’s events, women’s prison ministry, radio where she co-hosted on HIM4Her radio, emceeing and anywhere God takes her to share His saving Grace. Our discussion today leads to the topic of healing and deliverance–something the enemy wants to keep hidden from Christians. What does it mean to have true freedom and live in the fullness of Christ? Can Christians still be delivered today? If so, what does that mean? Tune in to hear Reagan share personal stories of how deliverance is still needed in today's churches. You can find Reagan on IG at @therevelations.podcast and @raekramer or online at: https://www.therevelationspodcast.com/ In today's show, Reagan references a podcast episode she did about the spiritual roots of disease. Click here to hear her interview with Donna Wright. For more information and to join the upcoming Daniel study at The Rooted Truth --> click here